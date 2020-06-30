All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 8 2020 at 2:25 PM

1838 North WILTON Place

1838 North Wilton Place · No Longer Available
Location

1838 North Wilton Place, Los Angeles, CA 90028
Hollywood United

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
A spacious and beautifully renovated 1 bed (plus den which can be used as a second bedroom) and 1 bath in the heart of Hollywood is now available! This light and bright unit includes hardwood flooring in the living rooms, carpet in bedrooms, a new kitchen which includes stainless steel appliances (range/oven, dishwasher, and refrigerator), recessed lighting, new tile and fixtures in the bathrooms, and much more. A one car garage is included with the rent! Community laundry. Pets considered on a case-by-case basis. Owner pays water. Walking distance to Franklin Village (La Poubelle, Birds, Bourgeois Pig, Upright Citizens Brigade, The Oaks Gourmet), The Metro, Harvard & Stone, Griffith Park, and much more. Come and see it today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1838 North WILTON Place have any available units?
1838 North WILTON Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1838 North WILTON Place have?
Some of 1838 North WILTON Place's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1838 North WILTON Place currently offering any rent specials?
1838 North WILTON Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1838 North WILTON Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 1838 North WILTON Place is pet friendly.
Does 1838 North WILTON Place offer parking?
Yes, 1838 North WILTON Place offers parking.
Does 1838 North WILTON Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1838 North WILTON Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1838 North WILTON Place have a pool?
No, 1838 North WILTON Place does not have a pool.
Does 1838 North WILTON Place have accessible units?
No, 1838 North WILTON Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1838 North WILTON Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1838 North WILTON Place has units with dishwashers.

