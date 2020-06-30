1838 North WILTON Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

A spacious and beautifully renovated 1 bed (plus den which can be used as a second bedroom) and 1 bath in the heart of Hollywood is now available! This light and bright unit includes hardwood flooring in the living rooms, carpet in bedrooms, a new kitchen which includes stainless steel appliances (range/oven, dishwasher, and refrigerator), recessed lighting, new tile and fixtures in the bathrooms, and much more. A one car garage is included with the rent! Community laundry. Pets considered on a case-by-case basis. Owner pays water. Walking distance to Franklin Village (La Poubelle, Birds, Bourgeois Pig, Upright Citizens Brigade, The Oaks Gourmet), The Metro, Harvard & Stone, Griffith Park, and much more. Come and see it today!