1838 Corinth

CALL OFFICIAL LISTING AGENT BRIAN PINCUS 310.261.1843 FOR SHOWINGS & INFO.Incredibly maintained Townhouse in an extremely desirable area of West Los Angeles. This front facing unit has 6 balconies from which to enjoy the great views to the West & to the North. Each of the 3 bedrooms has its own bathroom, and then there is also a powder room. The oversized master on the top level has 2 balconies, a walk-in closet, and also includes room for a lounge area. The 2nd level features the spacious 2nd & 3rd bedrooms, and the 3rd bedroom has a balcony as well. The open concept of the living room, dining room & kitchen is perfect for entertaining. Travertine flooring, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, surround sound, central heat & air, plus 2 car parking with super easy access. The roof was recently updated and both the unit and the building's facade were recently painted. Walking distance to the delicious restaurants on Sawtelle and just minutes to Century City, Brentwood & Santa Monica!