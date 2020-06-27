All apartments in Los Angeles
1838 Corinth

1838 Corinth Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1838 Corinth Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90025
West Los Angeles

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
CALL OFFICIAL LISTING AGENT BRIAN PINCUS 310.261.1843 FOR SHOWINGS & INFO.Incredibly maintained Townhouse in an extremely desirable area of West Los Angeles. This front facing unit has 6 balconies from which to enjoy the great views to the West & to the North. Each of the 3 bedrooms has its own bathroom, and then there is also a powder room. The oversized master on the top level has 2 balconies, a walk-in closet, and also includes room for a lounge area. The 2nd level features the spacious 2nd & 3rd bedrooms, and the 3rd bedroom has a balcony as well. The open concept of the living room, dining room & kitchen is perfect for entertaining. Travertine flooring, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, surround sound, central heat & air, plus 2 car parking with super easy access. The roof was recently updated and both the unit and the building's facade were recently painted. Walking distance to the delicious restaurants on Sawtelle and just minutes to Century City, Brentwood & Santa Monica!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1838 Corinth have any available units?
1838 Corinth doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1838 Corinth have?
Some of 1838 Corinth's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1838 Corinth currently offering any rent specials?
1838 Corinth is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1838 Corinth pet-friendly?
No, 1838 Corinth is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1838 Corinth offer parking?
Yes, 1838 Corinth offers parking.
Does 1838 Corinth have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1838 Corinth does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1838 Corinth have a pool?
No, 1838 Corinth does not have a pool.
Does 1838 Corinth have accessible units?
No, 1838 Corinth does not have accessible units.
Does 1838 Corinth have units with dishwashers?
No, 1838 Corinth does not have units with dishwashers.
