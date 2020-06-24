18348 Collins Street

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage guest parking hot tub pet friendly tennis court

This large (1659 sq. ft.) 2-bedroom + 2.5 bath Tri-Level town-home (no one above or below) is really, really nice and ready for immediate occupancy. It has been recently refurbished with new interior paint and the carpeting is in very good condition. The home features a light and bright open floorplan with high ceilings; a large living room with a fireplace (see photos) that opens to a large brick patio with a hookup for a gas BBQ. The home has a huge kitchen with a walk-in pantry. The master bedroom suite is enormous with enough room for a combo bedroom/home office. The home's second bedroom is nicely separated from the master and can almost be considered a second master. This second bedroom has a walk-in closet and its own private Juliet balcony. Parking is a breeze with this home's attached two-car garage. The super plush complex has a resort feel with lush landscaping, large pool, year-round heated spa, rec room. tennis court and interior visitor parking. This rental property is managed be a professional property management company. One pet may be considered with i higher security deposit. Good credit, excellent references and fully verifiable income is required.