Last updated March 18 2019 at 10:47 PM

18348 Collins Street

18348 W Collins St · No Longer Available
Location

18348 W Collins St, Los Angeles, CA 91356
Tarzana

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
guest parking
hot tub
pet friendly
tennis court
This large (1659 sq. ft.) 2-bedroom + 2.5 bath Tri-Level town-home (no one above or below) is really, really nice and ready for immediate occupancy. It has been recently refurbished with new interior paint and the carpeting is in very good condition. The home features a light and bright open floorplan with high ceilings; a large living room with a fireplace (see photos) that opens to a large brick patio with a hookup for a gas BBQ. The home has a huge kitchen with a walk-in pantry. The master bedroom suite is enormous with enough room for a combo bedroom/home office. The home's second bedroom is nicely separated from the master and can almost be considered a second master. This second bedroom has a walk-in closet and its own private Juliet balcony. Parking is a breeze with this home's attached two-car garage. The super plush complex has a resort feel with lush landscaping, large pool, year-round heated spa, rec room. tennis court and interior visitor parking. This rental property is managed be a professional property management company. One pet may be considered with i higher security deposit. Good credit, excellent references and fully verifiable income is required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
limit: 1
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18348 Collins Street have any available units?
18348 Collins Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 18348 Collins Street have?
Some of 18348 Collins Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18348 Collins Street currently offering any rent specials?
18348 Collins Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18348 Collins Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 18348 Collins Street is pet friendly.
Does 18348 Collins Street offer parking?
Yes, 18348 Collins Street offers parking.
Does 18348 Collins Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18348 Collins Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18348 Collins Street have a pool?
Yes, 18348 Collins Street has a pool.
Does 18348 Collins Street have accessible units?
No, 18348 Collins Street does not have accessible units.
Does 18348 Collins Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18348 Collins Street has units with dishwashers.
