All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 18347 Saticoy Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
18347 Saticoy Street
Last updated July 4 2019 at 2:03 AM

18347 Saticoy Street

18347 Saticoy Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Reseda
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

18347 Saticoy Street, Los Angeles, CA 91335
Reseda

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Looking for a spacious 3 bedroom 2.5 bath condo with upgraded features, and direct garage access? Spacious unit with tile flooring, new carpet upstairs, crown moldings, and a cozy fireplace. Living area also features an upgraded half bathroom for your guests. Kitchen has been redone completely with granite counter tops and spacious wooden cabinets for all your storage needs. Upstairs, you have your master suite with its own private bath his and her closets; and 2 additional bedrooms that share a hallway bath. Condo also features a private patio.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18347 Saticoy Street have any available units?
18347 Saticoy Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 18347 Saticoy Street have?
Some of 18347 Saticoy Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18347 Saticoy Street currently offering any rent specials?
18347 Saticoy Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18347 Saticoy Street pet-friendly?
No, 18347 Saticoy Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 18347 Saticoy Street offer parking?
Yes, 18347 Saticoy Street offers parking.
Does 18347 Saticoy Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18347 Saticoy Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18347 Saticoy Street have a pool?
No, 18347 Saticoy Street does not have a pool.
Does 18347 Saticoy Street have accessible units?
No, 18347 Saticoy Street does not have accessible units.
Does 18347 Saticoy Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18347 Saticoy Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

843 N Orange Drive
843 North Orange Drive
Los Angeles, CA 90038
Kester
5057 Kester Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91403
Meridian Pointe
9500 Zelzah Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91325
Eastway
8740 La Tijera Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90045
Studio House
830 S Olive St
Los Angeles, CA 90014
5800 Harold
5800 Harold Way
Los Angeles, CA 90028
One Santa Fe
300 S Santa Fe Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90013
Eastown
6201 Hollywood Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90028

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College