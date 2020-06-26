18347 Saticoy Street

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Looking for a spacious 3 bedroom 2.5 bath condo with upgraded features, and direct garage access? Spacious unit with tile flooring, new carpet upstairs, crown moldings, and a cozy fireplace. Living area also features an upgraded half bathroom for your guests. Kitchen has been redone completely with granite counter tops and spacious wooden cabinets for all your storage needs. Upstairs, you have your master suite with its own private bath his and her closets; and 2 additional bedrooms that share a hallway bath. Condo also features a private patio.