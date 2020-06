Amenities

1 BEDROOM GUEST HOUSE FOR RENT IN A QUIET NEIGHBORHOOD IN NORTHRIDGE. OPEN FLOOR PLAN,

BRIGHT ROOMS, WITH BEDROOM FACING BEAUTIFUL BACK YARD. OVER 800 SQ. FT WITH LAMINATE FLOORS, LOTS OF WINDOWS WITH BLOCK OUT CURTAINS, BUILT IN BOOK CASE, LARGE WALK-IN CLOSET,FULL BATH, AIR CONDITIONING, WASHER & DRYER, BRIGHT KITCHEN WITH LOTS OF CABINETS, AND A SEPARATE ENTRANCE.

CLOSE TO CSUN, RESTAURANTS, SHOPPING AND HIKING TRAILS.

LOOKING FOR QUIET AND RESPONSIBLE PERSON.