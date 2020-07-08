All apartments in Los Angeles
18340 Keswick St Unit #4

18340 Keswick Street · No Longer Available
Location

18340 Keswick Street, Los Angeles, CA 91335
Reseda

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
4 Bedrooms, 3 Baths, Two Story House in Gated Residential Complex in Reseda, CA - Great opportunity to rent this spectacular, built in 2005, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths house, located in quiet gated community in Reseda area.
The property features open floor plan with magnificent kitchen with appliances, granite counter tops and wood cabinets that opens to formal dining area and family room; living room features fireplace and high ceilings; first home level also features half-size bathroom and attached two-car garage. Luxurious master suite with large master bath and walk-in closet, three additional good size bedrooms and another full size bathroom are located upstairs. Recessed lights, central AC, lots of extra storage space, private and gated side and back patios.

Centrally located in a quiet gated residential complex, close to schools, parks, shops & restaurants, with easy access to freeways.

Completely move-in ready!
One year minimum lease.
One month security deposit. Background check will be completed with application.
Owner will consider small pets with additional deposit.
RPM SouthSFV
Lic # 01705185
We follow all fair housing laws

(RLNE5742164)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

