18340 Keswick St Unit #4

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage fireplace granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

4 Bedrooms, 3 Baths, Two Story House in Gated Residential Complex in Reseda, CA - Great opportunity to rent this spectacular, built in 2005, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths house, located in quiet gated community in Reseda area.

The property features open floor plan with magnificent kitchen with appliances, granite counter tops and wood cabinets that opens to formal dining area and family room; living room features fireplace and high ceilings; first home level also features half-size bathroom and attached two-car garage. Luxurious master suite with large master bath and walk-in closet, three additional good size bedrooms and another full size bathroom are located upstairs. Recessed lights, central AC, lots of extra storage space, private and gated side and back patios.



Centrally located in a quiet gated residential complex, close to schools, parks, shops & restaurants, with easy access to freeways.



Completely move-in ready!

One year minimum lease.

One month security deposit. Background check will be completed with application.

Owner will consider small pets with additional deposit.

