Last updated November 12 2019

18330 Collins Street

18330 Collins Street · No Longer Available
Location

18330 Collins Street, Los Angeles, CA 91356
Tarzana

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
parking
pool
garage
guest parking
hot tub
sauna
tennis court
Every day can feel like a vacation here at the Tarzana Villas! This stunning townhome of 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and a Huge 2-car garage has it all. This well-illuminated and spacious 1,512-SQFT unit features a unique floor-plan with glossy Bamboo and tile flooring decked out with thick baseboard moldings. The open space of the unit, along with the smooth soaring vaulted ceilings help create the perfect space for entertaining and relaxing. There is a formal living room with a fireplace and a nice sized dining area that is adjacent from the kitchen. The kitchen is equipped with new stainless-steel appliances and has new sleek countertops, as well as newly painted cabinetry and a breakfast nook. There is a guest bath on the first floor and an incredible den/family that has a bar that is an extra bonus room that you can use. The 2-master bedrooms both have their own bathrooms. The larger of the bedrooms has a walk-in closet.
This unit features a gated entry with a spacious front patio, perfect for adding outdoor seating. (easily accessible from the living room). This unit has a private attached 2-car garage, plus guest parking right beside the garage. Fabulous Resort styled like amenities include a beautifully lush landscaped courtyard, a community sauna, tennis court, recreation room and a community pool with a spa. Located in a prime spot near the Tarzana Hospital, just minutes from stores, fine restaurants, schools & house of worship!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18330 Collins Street have any available units?
18330 Collins Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 18330 Collins Street have?
Some of 18330 Collins Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18330 Collins Street currently offering any rent specials?
18330 Collins Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18330 Collins Street pet-friendly?
No, 18330 Collins Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 18330 Collins Street offer parking?
Yes, 18330 Collins Street offers parking.
Does 18330 Collins Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18330 Collins Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18330 Collins Street have a pool?
Yes, 18330 Collins Street has a pool.
Does 18330 Collins Street have accessible units?
No, 18330 Collins Street does not have accessible units.
Does 18330 Collins Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18330 Collins Street has units with dishwashers.
