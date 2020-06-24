18330 Collins Street

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage stainless steel walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony range walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard parking pool garage guest parking hot tub sauna tennis court

Every day can feel like a vacation here at the Tarzana Villas! This stunning townhome of 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and a Huge 2-car garage has it all. This well-illuminated and spacious 1,512-SQFT unit features a unique floor-plan with glossy Bamboo and tile flooring decked out with thick baseboard moldings. The open space of the unit, along with the smooth soaring vaulted ceilings help create the perfect space for entertaining and relaxing. There is a formal living room with a fireplace and a nice sized dining area that is adjacent from the kitchen. The kitchen is equipped with new stainless-steel appliances and has new sleek countertops, as well as newly painted cabinetry and a breakfast nook. There is a guest bath on the first floor and an incredible den/family that has a bar that is an extra bonus room that you can use. The 2-master bedrooms both have their own bathrooms. The larger of the bedrooms has a walk-in closet.

This unit features a gated entry with a spacious front patio, perfect for adding outdoor seating. (easily accessible from the living room). This unit has a private attached 2-car garage, plus guest parking right beside the garage. Fabulous Resort styled like amenities include a beautifully lush landscaped courtyard, a community sauna, tennis court, recreation room and a community pool with a spa. Located in a prime spot near the Tarzana Hospital, just minutes from stores, fine restaurants, schools & house of worship!