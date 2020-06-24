All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 18315 W. Columbus Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
18315 W. Columbus Circle
Last updated April 28 2019 at 7:43 AM

18315 W. Columbus Circle

18315 W Columbus Cir · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Tarzana
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

18315 W Columbus Cir, Los Angeles, CA 91356
Tarzana

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
new construction
pet friendly
This 4,300 +. Sq-Ft 2 Story Newly Constructed Home is located inside a private gated community in the City of Tarzana. Warm Modern touches throughout the home include 5 Bedrooms,5 Bathrooms, Spacious Family Rooms & a Two Car Garage; Hardwood/Tile Floors throughout w/ Carpeted Bedrooms, 2 Fireplaces. Gourmet Kitchen Features include a Stainless Steel Refrigerator, dishwasher, double oven, Microwave & Pantry. Separated Master bedroom suite with balcony includes a fireplace, spacious walk in closet, Vanity,tub, dual sinks & shower; The separated 4 Formal bedrooms include their own bathrooms on each floor. Backyard is accessible from family/dining areas for entertaining and much more; Home is conveniently located to the 101, Ventura Blvd shops and restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18315 W. Columbus Circle have any available units?
18315 W. Columbus Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 18315 W. Columbus Circle have?
Some of 18315 W. Columbus Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18315 W. Columbus Circle currently offering any rent specials?
18315 W. Columbus Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18315 W. Columbus Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 18315 W. Columbus Circle is pet friendly.
Does 18315 W. Columbus Circle offer parking?
Yes, 18315 W. Columbus Circle offers parking.
Does 18315 W. Columbus Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18315 W. Columbus Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18315 W. Columbus Circle have a pool?
No, 18315 W. Columbus Circle does not have a pool.
Does 18315 W. Columbus Circle have accessible units?
No, 18315 W. Columbus Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 18315 W. Columbus Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18315 W. Columbus Circle has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

7950 West Sunset
7950 W Sunset Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90046
Lindley
5536 Lindley Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91356
Next on Sixth
620 South Virgil Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90010
The LC
710 N El Centro Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90038
The Mansfield at Miracle Mile
5100 Wilshire Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90036
Warner Courtyard Apartments
21045 Vanowen Street
Los Angeles, CA 91303
South Park Lofts
818 South Grand Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90015
11324 Huston Street Apartments
11324 Huston Street
Los Angeles, CA 91601

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College