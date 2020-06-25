18314 W. Columbus Circle

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

This 4,300 +. Sq-Ft 2 Story is located inside a highly coveted gated community in the City of Tarzana. Warm Modern touches throughout the home include 5 Bedrooms,5 Bathrooms, Spacious Family Rooms & a Two Car Garage; Hardwood/Tile Floors throughout w/ Carpeted Bedrooms, 2 Fireplaces. Gourmet Kitchen Features include a Stainless Steel Refrigerator, dishwasher, double oven, Microwave & Pantry. Separated Master bedroom suite with balcony includes a fireplace, spacious walk in closet, Vanity,tub, dual sinks & shower; The separated 4 Formal bedrooms include their own bathrooms on each floor. Backyard is accessible from family/dining areas for entertaining and much more; Home is conveniently located to the 101, Ventura Blvd shops and restaurants.