18303 Kittridge St

Amenities

garbage disposal some paid utils range oven

Affordable 1br - will not last!



Kittridge Villas is located in a convenient location near shopping center, grocery stores and restaurants. It is located a few blocks away from Reseda High School and nearby parks include Reseda Park and Recreation Center, Reseda Park and Reseda Park and Recreation Center. These apartments rent quickly-don't let it pass you by!



Occupancy of the unit is governed by Low Income Housing Tax Credit Program (Section 42 of the Internal Revenue Service (IRS)), the Multifamily Housing Revenue Bond Program, 1996 Land Use program, and Section 207/223(f) of the National Housing Act for Multifamily Projects (HUD). Certain income and student restrictions do apply at initial eligibility and term of tenancy. Please see household maximum annual incomes below (subject to change).



1 Person-$43,860

2 Persons-$50,160

3 Persons-$56,400



Please contact on-site manager at (818) 776-9333 for more information.



Ironwood Management

(818) 789-5550

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/156508p

No Dogs Allowed



