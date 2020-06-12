All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated October 1 2019 at 10:35 AM

18303 Kittridge St

18303 Kittridge Street · No Longer Available
Location

18303 Kittridge Street, Los Angeles, CA 91335
Reseda

Amenities

garbage disposal
some paid utils
range
oven
Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
oven
range
Property Amenities
Affordable 1br - will not last! - Property Id: 156508

Kittridge Villas is located in a convenient location near shopping center, grocery stores and restaurants. It is located a few blocks away from Reseda High School and nearby parks include Reseda Park and Recreation Center, Reseda Park and Reseda Park and Recreation Center. These apartments rent quickly-don't let it pass you by!

Occupancy of the unit is governed by Low Income Housing Tax Credit Program (Section 42 of the Internal Revenue Service (IRS)), the Multifamily Housing Revenue Bond Program, 1996 Land Use program, and Section 207/223(f) of the National Housing Act for Multifamily Projects (HUD). Certain income and student restrictions do apply at initial eligibility and term of tenancy. Please see household maximum annual incomes below (subject to change).

1 Person-$43,860
2 Persons-$50,160
3 Persons-$56,400

Please contact on-site manager at (818) 776-9333 for more information.

Ironwood Management
(818) 789-5550
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/156508p
Property Id 156508

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5154945)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18303 Kittridge St have any available units?
18303 Kittridge St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 18303 Kittridge St have?
Some of 18303 Kittridge St's amenities include garbage disposal, some paid utils, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18303 Kittridge St currently offering any rent specials?
18303 Kittridge St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18303 Kittridge St pet-friendly?
No, 18303 Kittridge St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 18303 Kittridge St offer parking?
No, 18303 Kittridge St does not offer parking.
Does 18303 Kittridge St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18303 Kittridge St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18303 Kittridge St have a pool?
No, 18303 Kittridge St does not have a pool.
Does 18303 Kittridge St have accessible units?
No, 18303 Kittridge St does not have accessible units.
Does 18303 Kittridge St have units with dishwashers?
No, 18303 Kittridge St does not have units with dishwashers.
