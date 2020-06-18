1830 N Kingsley Dr Apt 308

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities accepts section 8 on-site laundry parking

Due to COVID-19 we will not be doing regular showings. If there's a unit you'd like to see just send a text asking for a video walk-through and we'll text you a 1-2 minute video of the unit. The description for the unit will be shown below. Also, if you move in within 1 week from the time you apply you'll get 30 days rent free!



Located at 1830 N Kingsley Dr, on the edge of Franklin which separates the apartment complexes in Hollywood from the million dollar houses in the hills, this is a great place to live.



There are high ceilings with east-facing windows which let in a ton of light. The floor-plan separates the bedrooms and living room nicely, perfect for hosting guests.

The unit also features recessed lighting, which none of the other units include and there's even a lovely balcony to watch the sunrise from!



The apartment also features hardwood floors, air conditioning, stove, fridge, gated-entry, safe and secure parking, and onsite laundry.



***TEXT*** Kesh @ 805 452 1431 to come and check this unit out!



Sorry, but we dont allow pets. Accepts Section 8.



No Pets Allowed



