Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking

MC lease - Property Id: 229056



Extra large storage in secured parking. Quite end unit in a gated complex with private patio. Located close to UCLA, Centry City, and restaurants and shops. Large walk-in master closet. 2 bedrooms on second level and one on entry level. 2-car tandem, New washer/dryer in unit. Over 1500 of living space.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/229056

Property Id 229056



(RLNE5587476)