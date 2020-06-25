1829 Silent Era Dr.

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse bbq/grill garage

Three-story Silverlake living - Built in 2014, this newer home has 3 levels of living space, as well as a breathtaking rooftop terrace. On the first level you will find the direct access 2-car garage, formal entry with powder room, stackable washer/dryer and closet for jackets and shoes. Head upstairs to the light filled open plan living area, where you will soak in the heart of the home with extra high ceilings and wood grain floors. The sleek gourmet kitchen features an oversized island, wall-to-wall cabinets, and designer appliances - fit for any chef. The upper floor has the master bedroom suite w/ walk-in shower and spacious closet plus a guest bedroom with its own en suite bath. Continue upstairs to enjoy the rooftop terrace complete with outdoor lounge, gas fireplace, dining area and BBQ, with 360 degree views of Downtown Los Angeles and the surrounding mountains. Location is just minutes from the Silver Lake reservoir, hip local boutiques and cafes.



