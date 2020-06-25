All apartments in Los Angeles
1829 N Silent Era Dr · No Longer Available
Location

1829 N Silent Era Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90026
Silver Lake

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
clubhouse
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
bbq/grill
garage
Three-story Silverlake living - Built in 2014, this newer home has 3 levels of living space, as well as a breathtaking rooftop terrace. On the first level you will find the direct access 2-car garage, formal entry with powder room, stackable washer/dryer and closet for jackets and shoes. Head upstairs to the light filled open plan living area, where you will soak in the heart of the home with extra high ceilings and wood grain floors. The sleek gourmet kitchen features an oversized island, wall-to-wall cabinets, and designer appliances - fit for any chef. The upper floor has the master bedroom suite w/ walk-in shower and spacious closet plus a guest bedroom with its own en suite bath. Continue upstairs to enjoy the rooftop terrace complete with outdoor lounge, gas fireplace, dining area and BBQ, with 360 degree views of Downtown Los Angeles and the surrounding mountains. Location is just minutes from the Silver Lake reservoir, hip local boutiques and cafes.

(RLNE4799636)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1829 Silent Era Dr. have any available units?
1829 Silent Era Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1829 Silent Era Dr. have?
Some of 1829 Silent Era Dr.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1829 Silent Era Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
1829 Silent Era Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1829 Silent Era Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 1829 Silent Era Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1829 Silent Era Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 1829 Silent Era Dr. offers parking.
Does 1829 Silent Era Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1829 Silent Era Dr. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1829 Silent Era Dr. have a pool?
No, 1829 Silent Era Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 1829 Silent Era Dr. have accessible units?
No, 1829 Silent Era Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 1829 Silent Era Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1829 Silent Era Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
