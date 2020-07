Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors garage ceiling fan

3 Bedrooms, 1 Bath home in Los Angeles

Approx. 975 Sq. Ft.

House features:

-Refurbished hardwood floors

-New vinyl planks in bathroom

-Newly painted

-Dining Area with built in cabinet

-Bright living room with large windows.

-Refurbished kitchen cabinets and new quartz counter tops

-Plenty of closet space in each bedroom

-New ceiling fans in bedrooms (3 total)

-New shower enclosure

-Laundry Hookups available

1-Car Garage

Front patio with yard

Owner pays Water

Minimum 1-Year Lease