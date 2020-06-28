All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated October 4 2019 at 3:14 AM

1828 PREUSS Road

1828 Preuss Road · No Longer Available
Location

1828 Preuss Road, Los Angeles, CA 90035
South Robertson

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful contemporary side by side duplex. This unit encompasses three bedrooms, two-and-a-half bathrooms, plus a finished attached converted garage, which can be used as a fourth bedroom. The living room is spacious, and completed with natural bright lighting. The kitchen has granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. There is central A/C and heating throughout, controlled with the Nest panel. Outside you will find the private and large backyard only accessed by this unit. Areas in the unit, including the master, have been newly renovated.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1828 PREUSS Road have any available units?
1828 PREUSS Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1828 PREUSS Road have?
Some of 1828 PREUSS Road's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1828 PREUSS Road currently offering any rent specials?
1828 PREUSS Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1828 PREUSS Road pet-friendly?
No, 1828 PREUSS Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1828 PREUSS Road offer parking?
Yes, 1828 PREUSS Road offers parking.
Does 1828 PREUSS Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1828 PREUSS Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1828 PREUSS Road have a pool?
No, 1828 PREUSS Road does not have a pool.
Does 1828 PREUSS Road have accessible units?
No, 1828 PREUSS Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1828 PREUSS Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1828 PREUSS Road has units with dishwashers.
