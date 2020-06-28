1828 PREUSS Road

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful contemporary side by side duplex. This unit encompasses three bedrooms, two-and-a-half bathrooms, plus a finished attached converted garage, which can be used as a fourth bedroom. The living room is spacious, and completed with natural bright lighting. The kitchen has granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. There is central A/C and heating throughout, controlled with the Nest panel. Outside you will find the private and large backyard only accessed by this unit. Areas in the unit, including the master, have been newly renovated.