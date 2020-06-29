All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 4 2020 at 8:33 AM

1828 CAMDEN Avenue

1828 Camden Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1828 Camden Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90025
Westside

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
guest parking
Large one bedroom one bath unit located on a quiet street in Westwood. Upgraded Kitchen and Bathroom. Close to UCLA, Century City, and all the shopping store areas. Newer paint and newer carpet, good size balcony off of the living room, gas burning fireplace, one gated parking space with three guest parking spaces, Community Laundry room and hot/ cold water pay by the owner, very large walk-in closet in the bedroom. It can be rented semi-furnished with (sofa, love-seat, chair coffee table TV and dining table ) or none furnished.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1828 CAMDEN Avenue have any available units?
1828 CAMDEN Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1828 CAMDEN Avenue have?
Some of 1828 CAMDEN Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1828 CAMDEN Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1828 CAMDEN Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1828 CAMDEN Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1828 CAMDEN Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1828 CAMDEN Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1828 CAMDEN Avenue offers parking.
Does 1828 CAMDEN Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1828 CAMDEN Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1828 CAMDEN Avenue have a pool?
No, 1828 CAMDEN Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1828 CAMDEN Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1828 CAMDEN Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1828 CAMDEN Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1828 CAMDEN Avenue has units with dishwashers.

