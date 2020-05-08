18245 Burbank Boulevard

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Built in 2009, this luxurious townhome style unit offers it ALL! Step into the split level floor plan with gleaming travertine floors throughout, high ceilings and an open flow living area from the living space to dining area. The balcony off the living room makes ideal for enjoying your morning coffee, or cozy up by the gas-log fireplace. Kitchen boasting granite counters, loads of cabinetry and a stainless steel stove, microwave and dishwasher. Private patio off the kitchen. A half bathroom off the main level makes it ideal for when having guest over. 2 spacious bedrooms, both with attached en-suite baths and the master offering a walk-in closet and private balcony with treetop views. Sky lights on the second level. BONUS Room on the lower level that's perfect for an office or art studio. Laundry area located in bonus room. Direct access from interior to your private 2 Car Garage. Intercom/Camera Security alarm ready. Conveniently located near all major freeways and just minutes to Ventura Blvd, where you can enjoy dinning, shopping and much more! Photos are not exact layout of unit