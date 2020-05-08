All apartments in Los Angeles
18245 Burbank Boulevard
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

18245 Burbank Boulevard

18245 W Burbank Blvd · No Longer Available
Location

18245 W Burbank Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 91356
Tarzana

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Built in 2009, this luxurious townhome style unit offers it ALL! Step into the split level floor plan with gleaming travertine floors throughout, high ceilings and an open flow living area from the living space to dining area. The balcony off the living room makes ideal for enjoying your morning coffee, or cozy up by the gas-log fireplace. Kitchen boasting granite counters, loads of cabinetry and a stainless steel stove, microwave and dishwasher. Private patio off the kitchen. A half bathroom off the main level makes it ideal for when having guest over. 2 spacious bedrooms, both with attached en-suite baths and the master offering a walk-in closet and private balcony with treetop views. Sky lights on the second level. BONUS Room on the lower level that's perfect for an office or art studio. Laundry area located in bonus room. Direct access from interior to your private 2 Car Garage. Intercom/Camera Security alarm ready. Conveniently located near all major freeways and just minutes to Ventura Blvd, where you can enjoy dinning, shopping and much more! Photos are not exact layout of unit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18245 Burbank Boulevard have any available units?
18245 Burbank Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 18245 Burbank Boulevard have?
Some of 18245 Burbank Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18245 Burbank Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
18245 Burbank Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18245 Burbank Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 18245 Burbank Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 18245 Burbank Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 18245 Burbank Boulevard does offer parking.
Does 18245 Burbank Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18245 Burbank Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18245 Burbank Boulevard have a pool?
No, 18245 Burbank Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 18245 Burbank Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 18245 Burbank Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 18245 Burbank Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18245 Burbank Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
