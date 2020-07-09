All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 1820 Ashmore Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1820 Ashmore Place
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:07 AM

1820 Ashmore Place

1820 Ashmore Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Greater Echo Park Elysian
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1820 Ashmore Place, Los Angeles, CA 90026
Greater Echo Park Elysian

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
This tree-top level California Bungalow with beautiful views of the mountains and city lights is your opportunity to feel like you are on a retreat but with the conveniences of city life close by. Located in the heart of Echo Park, the property is in close proximity to restaurants, shops, galleries, cafes, Echo Park Lake, Dodger Stadium, hiking trails as well as downtown Los Angeles. The second floor Master suite has a vaulted ceiling with an en-suite bathroom and direct access to an outdoor patio, the living room has vaulted ceilings with exposed beams and a wonderful view, the kitchen has ample storage and leads to the laundry room. On the lower level is the second bedroom with a great view, direct access to a large patio, and the second bathroom. If you are looking for a place in the city where you can feel like you are away from the grind, this home is a must see.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1820 Ashmore Place have any available units?
1820 Ashmore Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 1820 Ashmore Place currently offering any rent specials?
1820 Ashmore Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1820 Ashmore Place pet-friendly?
No, 1820 Ashmore Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1820 Ashmore Place offer parking?
No, 1820 Ashmore Place does not offer parking.
Does 1820 Ashmore Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1820 Ashmore Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1820 Ashmore Place have a pool?
No, 1820 Ashmore Place does not have a pool.
Does 1820 Ashmore Place have accessible units?
No, 1820 Ashmore Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1820 Ashmore Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 1820 Ashmore Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1820 Ashmore Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 1820 Ashmore Place does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Be Dtla
1120 West 6th Street
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Aven
1120 S Grand Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Union Lofts
325 W 8th St
Los Angeles, CA 90014
5611 Carlton Way
5611 Carlton Way
Los Angeles, CA 90028
La Belle at Hollywood Tower
6138 Franklin Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Azure The Residences
11900 Courtleigh Drive
Los Angeles, CA 90066
IMT 5700
5700 Sepulveda Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91411
816 S. Park View
816 South Park View Street
Los Angeles, CA 90057

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College