1820 Ashmore Place

on-site laundry patio / balcony

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry

This tree-top level California Bungalow with beautiful views of the mountains and city lights is your opportunity to feel like you are on a retreat but with the conveniences of city life close by. Located in the heart of Echo Park, the property is in close proximity to restaurants, shops, galleries, cafes, Echo Park Lake, Dodger Stadium, hiking trails as well as downtown Los Angeles. The second floor Master suite has a vaulted ceiling with an en-suite bathroom and direct access to an outdoor patio, the living room has vaulted ceilings with exposed beams and a wonderful view, the kitchen has ample storage and leads to the laundry room. On the lower level is the second bedroom with a great view, direct access to a large patio, and the second bathroom. If you are looking for a place in the city where you can feel like you are away from the grind, this home is a must see.