Last updated August 28 2019 at 4:24 PM

1818 Whitley Ave.

1818 Whitley Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1818 Whitley Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90028
Hollywood Hills West

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
Property Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/28f39f00a4 ---- Amazing Units Available Now! You\'ll fall in love with this space! These charming units have hardwood floors and great natural light. Enjoy large windows, great closet space, original built-ins, and a classic Hollywood vibe. The bath has been newly renovated to include new modern tile and floors, and fixtures, plus classic old-Hollywood style vanity space en-suite. The lovely sunny kitchen has white tile, custom cabinetry, classic black and white checkerboard floors, and a gas range. Having a dishwasher will make entertaining and cleaning up a breeze! Enjoy living in a fantastic neighborhood near Hollywood Heights. Walkable to tons of shopping, dining, coffee, plus convenient to UCB, the Magic Castle, the ArchLight, Runyon Canyon and more. Available for immediate move-in. Call 424.400.7010 to schedule a viewing. KEY FEATURES: Appliances included Dishwasher Gas Range Large windows/natural light Recessed Lighting Updated Fixtures Hardwood Floors A/C

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1818 Whitley Ave. have any available units?
1818 Whitley Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1818 Whitley Ave. have?
Some of 1818 Whitley Ave.'s amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1818 Whitley Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
1818 Whitley Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1818 Whitley Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 1818 Whitley Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1818 Whitley Ave. offer parking?
No, 1818 Whitley Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 1818 Whitley Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1818 Whitley Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1818 Whitley Ave. have a pool?
No, 1818 Whitley Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 1818 Whitley Ave. have accessible units?
No, 1818 Whitley Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 1818 Whitley Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1818 Whitley Ave. has units with dishwashers.

