1818 Whitley Ave.

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/28f39f00a4 ---- Amazing Units Available Now! You\'ll fall in love with this space! These charming units have hardwood floors and great natural light. Enjoy large windows, great closet space, original built-ins, and a classic Hollywood vibe. The bath has been newly renovated to include new modern tile and floors, and fixtures, plus classic old-Hollywood style vanity space en-suite. The lovely sunny kitchen has white tile, custom cabinetry, classic black and white checkerboard floors, and a gas range. Having a dishwasher will make entertaining and cleaning up a breeze! Enjoy living in a fantastic neighborhood near Hollywood Heights. Walkable to tons of shopping, dining, coffee, plus convenient to UCB, the Magic Castle, the ArchLight, Runyon Canyon and more. Available for immediate move-in. Call 424.400.7010 to schedule a viewing. KEY FEATURES: Appliances included Dishwasher Gas Range Large windows/natural light Recessed Lighting Updated Fixtures Hardwood Floors A/C