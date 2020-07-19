All apartments in Los Angeles
1817 PROSSER Avenue
Last updated June 5 2019 at 10:54 AM

1817 PROSSER Avenue

1817 Prosser Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1817 Prosser Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90025
Westside

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
elevator
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Welcome to Avenida Prosser with a 1 bedroom, 2 bath contemporary penthouse with view of the Wilshire Corridor and city lights. Designer elements include wide plank maple floors, Italian design kitchen with Bosch stainless steel appliances, Caesar stone counter and Carrara marble backsplash. The master suite has custom design cabinetry, Italian tile, and an oversize shower with frameless shower door. No common walls. There is Cat 5 wiring and a 2-car gated parking. Located close to the heart of Westwood and Century City with all the impeccable shopping, fine dining, and entertainment the city has to offer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1817 PROSSER Avenue have any available units?
1817 PROSSER Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1817 PROSSER Avenue have?
Some of 1817 PROSSER Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1817 PROSSER Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1817 PROSSER Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1817 PROSSER Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1817 PROSSER Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1817 PROSSER Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1817 PROSSER Avenue offers parking.
Does 1817 PROSSER Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1817 PROSSER Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1817 PROSSER Avenue have a pool?
No, 1817 PROSSER Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1817 PROSSER Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1817 PROSSER Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1817 PROSSER Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1817 PROSSER Avenue has units with dishwashers.
