1817 PROSSER Avenue

Unit Amenities dishwasher range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities elevator parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Welcome to Avenida Prosser with a 1 bedroom, 2 bath contemporary penthouse with view of the Wilshire Corridor and city lights. Designer elements include wide plank maple floors, Italian design kitchen with Bosch stainless steel appliances, Caesar stone counter and Carrara marble backsplash. The master suite has custom design cabinetry, Italian tile, and an oversize shower with frameless shower door. No common walls. There is Cat 5 wiring and a 2-car gated parking. Located close to the heart of Westwood and Century City with all the impeccable shopping, fine dining, and entertainment the city has to offer.