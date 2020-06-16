18151 RANCHO Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

On a quiet dead end street near the Caballero Country Club awaits this wonderful ranch style home South of the Boulevard. Sprawling floor plan allows for private spaces as well as family gatherings. Well maintained home with mixture of hardwoods, new carpets and paint. 2 bedroom with a large den area can be used as a large third bedroom, bonus room or office. Big private backyard is great for little ones or pets (call first). Available immediately 1 year term minimum. Washer and dryer included.