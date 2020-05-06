All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 18143 Rayen Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
18143 Rayen Street
Last updated August 3 2019 at 6:01 AM

18143 Rayen Street

18143 Rayen St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Northridge
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

18143 Rayen St, Los Angeles, CA 91325
Northridge

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Single-story Northridge home available for lease! Features include: 4BR + 2BA floorplan w/approx 1800 SQF; living room w/fireplace; eat-in kitchen w/appliances included (stove, oven, dishwasher + microwave); bonus room w/separate entrance; master suite w/three-quarter bath; central air; carpet, ceramic tile + wood flooring; inside laundry w/washer + dryer hook-ups; backyard w/sprinkler system + gardener included; driveway parking; close to CSUN; pets considered w/owners approval + $375 addtn'l deposit per pet + pet scan fee. For more info, or to view this property, please call us at 818-998-0597. All appointments must be scheduled through H&H and not a third-party website. Prospective tenants must confirm showings with our office prior to appointment. We cannot accept third-party applications - please submit on our website, www.hammondmanagement.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 375
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18143 Rayen Street have any available units?
18143 Rayen Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 18143 Rayen Street have?
Some of 18143 Rayen Street's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18143 Rayen Street currently offering any rent specials?
18143 Rayen Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18143 Rayen Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 18143 Rayen Street is pet friendly.
Does 18143 Rayen Street offer parking?
Yes, 18143 Rayen Street offers parking.
Does 18143 Rayen Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18143 Rayen Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18143 Rayen Street have a pool?
No, 18143 Rayen Street does not have a pool.
Does 18143 Rayen Street have accessible units?
No, 18143 Rayen Street does not have accessible units.
Does 18143 Rayen Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18143 Rayen Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Villas at Park La Brea Apartments
5555 W 6th St
Los Angeles, CA 90036
Windsor Lofts at Universal City
4055 Lankershim Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91604
822 S Park View
822 South Park View Street
Los Angeles, CA 90057
Belasera at Superior
17720 Superior St
Los Angeles, CA 91325
City View Apartments at Warner Center
21530 Califa St
Los Angeles, CA 91367
Wilshire Victoria Apartments
10700 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90024
Venice
2432 Penmar Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90291
MySuite Cara
1743 Butler Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90025

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College