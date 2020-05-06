18143 Rayen Street

Amenities

Single-story Northridge home available for lease! Features include: 4BR + 2BA floorplan w/approx 1800 SQF; living room w/fireplace; eat-in kitchen w/appliances included (stove, oven, dishwasher + microwave); bonus room w/separate entrance; master suite w/three-quarter bath; central air; carpet, ceramic tile + wood flooring; inside laundry w/washer + dryer hook-ups; backyard w/sprinkler system + gardener included; driveway parking; close to CSUN; pets considered w/owners approval + $375 addtn'l deposit per pet + pet scan fee. For more info, or to view this property, please call us at 818-998-0597. All appointments must be scheduled through H&H and not a third-party website. Prospective tenants must confirm showings with our office prior to appointment. We cannot accept third-party applications - please submit on our website, www.hammondmanagement.com.