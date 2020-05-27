All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 18140 Oxnard Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
18140 Oxnard Street
Last updated March 13 2020 at 2:11 AM

18140 Oxnard Street

18140 Oxnard Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Tarzana
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

18140 Oxnard Street, Los Angeles, CA 91356
Tarzana

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
courtyard
gym
parking
pool
racquetball court
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
sauna
Encino Village; One of the most desirable resort-style communities in the area. Absolutely the nicest town home with double attached garage available for lease at this time. Fabulous quite poolside location with private gated courtyard patio with BBQ that leads you to the meticulously maintained 2-story open split level floor plan with 2 Bedrooms, both en-suite, 2 1/2 Baths. Beautiful solid maple hardwood floors, custom railings and handrails and freshly painted all white interior. Features include 2-story formal living room with fireplace, formal dining with wet bar and showers of natural light thru-out. Fully equipped immaculate sun-drenched kitchen with plenty of storage, new wine fridge & refrigerator/freezer included and opens to a breakfast area or optional den. The master suite has high vaulted ceilings, vanity area and windows overlooking the beautifully maintained grounds The second bedroom suite has a huge custom-fitted walk-in closet. The private 2-car attached garage includes storage cabinets and washer/dryer included. This resort-style community offers a pool, spa, rec room, gym, sauna, 2 indoor racquetball courts & is amidst an expansive park-like lushly landscaped setting. Truly a fabulous townhouse. The complex includes plenty of street parking for guests and the bike path & Metro line runs right across the street for easy transportation. Water is included. Ready for immediate occupancy. Sorry no pets. HOA pays water. Tenant pays gas & electric

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18140 Oxnard Street have any available units?
18140 Oxnard Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 18140 Oxnard Street have?
Some of 18140 Oxnard Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18140 Oxnard Street currently offering any rent specials?
18140 Oxnard Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18140 Oxnard Street pet-friendly?
No, 18140 Oxnard Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 18140 Oxnard Street offer parking?
Yes, 18140 Oxnard Street offers parking.
Does 18140 Oxnard Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18140 Oxnard Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18140 Oxnard Street have a pool?
Yes, 18140 Oxnard Street has a pool.
Does 18140 Oxnard Street have accessible units?
No, 18140 Oxnard Street does not have accessible units.
Does 18140 Oxnard Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18140 Oxnard Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Aliso Apartments
950 East 3rd Street
Los Angeles, CA 90013
Vinz on Fairfax
950 S Fairfax Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90036
Clarington Apartments
3767 Clarington Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90034
3033 Wilshire
3033 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90010
Mosaic at Western Apartments Homes
21240 South Western Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90501
NMS Warner Center
21021 Vanowen St
Los Angeles, CA 91303
Westside on Barrington
1561 S Barrington Ave.
Los Angeles, CA 90025
Citiview Terrace Apartments
5407 Colfax Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91601

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College