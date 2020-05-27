18140 Oxnard Street

Amenities

Encino Village; One of the most desirable resort-style communities in the area. Absolutely the nicest town home with double attached garage available for lease at this time. Fabulous quite poolside location with private gated courtyard patio with BBQ that leads you to the meticulously maintained 2-story open split level floor plan with 2 Bedrooms, both en-suite, 2 1/2 Baths. Beautiful solid maple hardwood floors, custom railings and handrails and freshly painted all white interior. Features include 2-story formal living room with fireplace, formal dining with wet bar and showers of natural light thru-out. Fully equipped immaculate sun-drenched kitchen with plenty of storage, new wine fridge & refrigerator/freezer included and opens to a breakfast area or optional den. The master suite has high vaulted ceilings, vanity area and windows overlooking the beautifully maintained grounds The second bedroom suite has a huge custom-fitted walk-in closet. The private 2-car attached garage includes storage cabinets and washer/dryer included. This resort-style community offers a pool, spa, rec room, gym, sauna, 2 indoor racquetball courts & is amidst an expansive park-like lushly landscaped setting. Truly a fabulous townhouse. The complex includes plenty of street parking for guests and the bike path & Metro line runs right across the street for easy transportation. Water is included. Ready for immediate occupancy. Sorry no pets. HOA pays water. Tenant pays gas & electric