18130 Saticoy Street

This Charming Family home is strategically located in a prestigious Reseda neighborhood. It’s ideally situated only a stone’s throw CSUN, Northridge Mall, and only minutes away from all of the enticing community’s vast conveniences. You can’t help but to enjoy the romantic sitting areas and sprawling entertainer’s back yard. The private security gated front yard has a large lawn area, lavish landscaping, and ample parking. With 2 spacious bedrooms, 1 bathroom, and expensive clean finishes throughout, this family home is ideal for luxurious living. Guest House not included in lease.