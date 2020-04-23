All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

18130 Saticoy Street

18130 W Saticoy St · No Longer Available
Location

18130 W Saticoy St, Los Angeles, CA 91335
Reseda

Amenities

parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
This Charming Family home is strategically located in a prestigious Reseda neighborhood. It’s ideally situated only a stone’s throw CSUN, Northridge Mall, and only minutes away from all of the enticing community’s vast conveniences. You can’t help but to enjoy the romantic sitting areas and sprawling entertainer’s back yard. The private security gated front yard has a large lawn area, lavish landscaping, and ample parking. With 2 spacious bedrooms, 1 bathroom, and expensive clean finishes throughout, this family home is ideal for luxurious living. Guest House not included in lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18130 Saticoy Street have any available units?
18130 Saticoy Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 18130 Saticoy Street currently offering any rent specials?
18130 Saticoy Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18130 Saticoy Street pet-friendly?
No, 18130 Saticoy Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 18130 Saticoy Street offer parking?
Yes, 18130 Saticoy Street offers parking.
Does 18130 Saticoy Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18130 Saticoy Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18130 Saticoy Street have a pool?
No, 18130 Saticoy Street does not have a pool.
Does 18130 Saticoy Street have accessible units?
No, 18130 Saticoy Street does not have accessible units.
Does 18130 Saticoy Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 18130 Saticoy Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 18130 Saticoy Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 18130 Saticoy Street does not have units with air conditioning.
