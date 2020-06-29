All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated May 29 2019 at 5:05 AM

1810 Walgrove Avenue

1810 Walgrove Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1810 Walgrove Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90066
Mar Vista

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garage
air conditioning
hot tub
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
in unit laundry
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
This 2 bedroom 2 bath house is spacious bright and modern. From the granite backsplash open kitchen with large island to the recessed dimmed lighting and skylights throughout you will feel immediately at home. There is a Viking range in the kitchen. The hallway expands into an office or den. The washer and dryer are tucked away in a hall closet with shelving. Walk to Abbot Kinney or Venice beach and come home and soak in your very own hottub. There is also a direct-access single-car garage. This home is also equipped with central AC and a tankless water heater.
What I love about this home
Ground up remodel and addition in 2015 with very high quality materials and craftsmanship. Viking, Kohler, Fortis, Ann Sacks, Jacuzzi. Custom touches throughout. Custom Maple Kitchen with Granite counters, Marble counter tops in both baths. Honey Onyx shower in Master Bath. Master Suite with WIC. LED lighting.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1810 Walgrove Avenue have any available units?
1810 Walgrove Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1810 Walgrove Avenue have?
Some of 1810 Walgrove Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1810 Walgrove Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1810 Walgrove Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1810 Walgrove Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1810 Walgrove Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1810 Walgrove Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1810 Walgrove Avenue offers parking.
Does 1810 Walgrove Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1810 Walgrove Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1810 Walgrove Avenue have a pool?
No, 1810 Walgrove Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1810 Walgrove Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1810 Walgrove Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1810 Walgrove Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1810 Walgrove Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

