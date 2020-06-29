1810 Walgrove Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters in unit laundry range Property Amenities parking garage hot tub

This 2 bedroom 2 bath house is spacious bright and modern. From the granite backsplash open kitchen with large island to the recessed dimmed lighting and skylights throughout you will feel immediately at home. There is a Viking range in the kitchen. The hallway expands into an office or den. The washer and dryer are tucked away in a hall closet with shelving. Walk to Abbot Kinney or Venice beach and come home and soak in your very own hottub. There is also a direct-access single-car garage. This home is also equipped with central AC and a tankless water heater.

What I love about this home

Ground up remodel and addition in 2015 with very high quality materials and craftsmanship. Viking, Kohler, Fortis, Ann Sacks, Jacuzzi. Custom touches throughout. Custom Maple Kitchen with Granite counters, Marble counter tops in both baths. Honey Onyx shower in Master Bath. Master Suite with WIC. LED lighting.