All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 1810 South FAIRFAX Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1810 South FAIRFAX Avenue
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

1810 South FAIRFAX Avenue

1810 South Fairfax Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1810 South Fairfax Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90019
PICO

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Special offer 90 day rent at $3800/mo at start of lease and then rent will revert to $4350. Modern gem recently updated and located in one of the hottest neighborhoods, Picfair Village. Features spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bath updated finishes, new hardwood floors wth a great back outdoor patio area and will not disappoint! Open and airy living room with plenty of natural light, with a large dining room, prefect for gatherings. The well-appointed spacious kosher kitchen features new stainless appliances and cozy breakfast nook for informal dining, plus a laundry room. This home is perfect for a family or the entertainer and has it all ! Fireplace in living room is decorative. There are is the main house and a guest house on the property, the guest house is currently rented. Close to shops and cafes on Pico Blvd, LACMA, Farmers Market and The Grove. Easily accessible to the Metro, houses of worship, and more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1810 South FAIRFAX Avenue have any available units?
1810 South FAIRFAX Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1810 South FAIRFAX Avenue have?
Some of 1810 South FAIRFAX Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1810 South FAIRFAX Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1810 South FAIRFAX Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1810 South FAIRFAX Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1810 South FAIRFAX Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1810 South FAIRFAX Avenue offer parking?
No, 1810 South FAIRFAX Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1810 South FAIRFAX Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1810 South FAIRFAX Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1810 South FAIRFAX Avenue have a pool?
No, 1810 South FAIRFAX Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1810 South FAIRFAX Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1810 South FAIRFAX Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1810 South FAIRFAX Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1810 South FAIRFAX Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Westside on Butler
1845 Butler Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90025
Blix 32
10834 Blix Street
Los Angeles, CA 91602
Gallery at NoHo
5416 Fair Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91601
3838 by CLG
3838 Dunn Drive
Los Angeles, CA 90232
THE LP by CLG
349 S La Fayette Park Pl
Los Angeles, CA 90057
Westmoreland Lofts
201 North Westmoreland Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90004
501 Mariposa
501 South Mariposa Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90020
Avalon Venice On Rose
512 Rose Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90291

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College