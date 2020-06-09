1810 South FAIRFAX Avenue

Amenities

Special offer 90 day rent at $3800/mo at start of lease and then rent will revert to $4350. Modern gem recently updated and located in one of the hottest neighborhoods, Picfair Village. Features spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bath updated finishes, new hardwood floors wth a great back outdoor patio area and will not disappoint! Open and airy living room with plenty of natural light, with a large dining room, prefect for gatherings. The well-appointed spacious kosher kitchen features new stainless appliances and cozy breakfast nook for informal dining, plus a laundry room. This home is perfect for a family or the entertainer and has it all ! Fireplace in living room is decorative. There are is the main house and a guest house on the property, the guest house is currently rented. Close to shops and cafes on Pico Blvd, LACMA, Farmers Market and The Grove. Easily accessible to the Metro, houses of worship, and more!