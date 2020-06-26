All apartments in Los Angeles
1810 EWING Street

Location

1810 Ewing Street, Los Angeles, CA 90026
Greater Echo Park Elysian

Amenities

furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Charming serene free standing home, part of triplex. Spacious, light and bright property, former childhood home of actor Steve McQueen. Lovely quiet location in Elysian Heights; beautifully remodeled with character and taste. Period touches with modern amenities. Wonderful kitchen with Bertazzoni range, large bedroom. Split systems providing heating and cooling. Laundry area with washer and dryer. Balcony off bedroom with downtown views; quaint sitting areas in the yard around the property. A wonderful piece of Los Angeles history and a great place to call home. Also available furnished for $3350.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1810 EWING Street have any available units?
1810 EWING Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1810 EWING Street have?
Some of 1810 EWING Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1810 EWING Street currently offering any rent specials?
1810 EWING Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1810 EWING Street pet-friendly?
No, 1810 EWING Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1810 EWING Street offer parking?
No, 1810 EWING Street does not offer parking.
Does 1810 EWING Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1810 EWING Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1810 EWING Street have a pool?
No, 1810 EWING Street does not have a pool.
Does 1810 EWING Street have accessible units?
No, 1810 EWING Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1810 EWING Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1810 EWING Street does not have units with dishwashers.
