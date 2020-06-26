1810 EWING Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated furnished range refrigerator

Unit Amenities furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Charming serene free standing home, part of triplex. Spacious, light and bright property, former childhood home of actor Steve McQueen. Lovely quiet location in Elysian Heights; beautifully remodeled with character and taste. Period touches with modern amenities. Wonderful kitchen with Bertazzoni range, large bedroom. Split systems providing heating and cooling. Laundry area with washer and dryer. Balcony off bedroom with downtown views; quaint sitting areas in the yard around the property. A wonderful piece of Los Angeles history and a great place to call home. Also available furnished for $3350.