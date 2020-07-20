All apartments in Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA
181 SURFVIEW Drive
Last updated March 16 2019 at 1:51 AM

181 SURFVIEW Drive

181 Surfview Dr · No Longer Available
Location

181 Surfview Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90272
Pacific Palisades

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
garage
media room
Spectacular Contemporary with dramatic and architectural details. Exquisitely updated with fine attention to detail. Beautiful Chefs Kitchen with top of the line appliances. Ocean view from most rooms, yard and decks. Gorgeous living and media room with bar area, stone fireplace and access to yard. Open great room from ultra-chic kitchen and dining area. Four bedrooms, Beautiful wood floors, arched windows with shutters, soaring ceilings, large skylight and more. Elevator from entry level to 3rd floor. One block to the beach! Close to Santa Monica, Malibu and The Getty Villa.. Experience the best of Palisades and Coastal living.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 181 SURFVIEW Drive have any available units?
181 SURFVIEW Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 181 SURFVIEW Drive have?
Some of 181 SURFVIEW Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 181 SURFVIEW Drive currently offering any rent specials?
181 SURFVIEW Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 181 SURFVIEW Drive pet-friendly?
No, 181 SURFVIEW Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 181 SURFVIEW Drive offer parking?
Yes, 181 SURFVIEW Drive offers parking.
Does 181 SURFVIEW Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 181 SURFVIEW Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 181 SURFVIEW Drive have a pool?
No, 181 SURFVIEW Drive does not have a pool.
Does 181 SURFVIEW Drive have accessible units?
No, 181 SURFVIEW Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 181 SURFVIEW Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 181 SURFVIEW Drive has units with dishwashers.
