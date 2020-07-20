181 SURFVIEW Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities elevator parking garage media room

Spectacular Contemporary with dramatic and architectural details. Exquisitely updated with fine attention to detail. Beautiful Chefs Kitchen with top of the line appliances. Ocean view from most rooms, yard and decks. Gorgeous living and media room with bar area, stone fireplace and access to yard. Open great room from ultra-chic kitchen and dining area. Four bedrooms, Beautiful wood floors, arched windows with shutters, soaring ceilings, large skylight and more. Elevator from entry level to 3rd floor. One block to the beach! Close to Santa Monica, Malibu and The Getty Villa.. Experience the best of Palisades and Coastal living.