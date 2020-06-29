1809 W 27th St

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet furnished in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

West Adams USC Bungalow - Property Id: 171627



Fully furnished bungalow in Wet Adams near USC. Includes washer and dryer, appliances, furniture, even cookware and dinnerware. Fast Wi-fi and all utilities included. Even comes with computer and laser printer. Unit has large bedroom suite with a queen bed and former dining room is set up as a guest bedroom with a full bed. Come by and take a look. Pets considered with additional rent and deposit. Unit will be available November 1st.

