1809 W 27th St

West Adams USC Bungalow - Property Id: 171627
Fully furnished bungalow in Wet Adams near USC. Includes washer and dryer, appliances, furniture, even cookware and dinnerware. Fast Wi-fi and all utilities included. Even comes with computer and laser printer. Unit has large bedroom suite with a queen bed and former dining room is set up as a guest bedroom with a full bed. Come by and take a look. Pets considered with additional rent and deposit. Unit will be available November 1st.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/171627p
Property Id 171627
(RLNE5266737)