All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 1809 W 27th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1809 W 27th St
Last updated November 4 2019 at 2:55 PM

1809 W 27th St

1809 West 27th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Congress North
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1809 West 27th Street, Los Angeles, CA 90018
Congress North

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
all utils included
microwave
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
carpet
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
West Adams USC Bungalow - Property Id: 171627

Fully furnished bungalow in Wet Adams near USC. Includes washer and dryer, appliances, furniture, even cookware and dinnerware. Fast Wi-fi and all utilities included. Even comes with computer and laser printer. Unit has large bedroom suite with a queen bed and former dining room is set up as a guest bedroom with a full bed. Come by and take a look. Pets considered with additional rent and deposit. Unit will be available November 1st.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/171627p
Property Id 171627

(RLNE5266737)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1809 W 27th St have any available units?
1809 W 27th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1809 W 27th St have?
Some of 1809 W 27th St's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and all utils included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1809 W 27th St currently offering any rent specials?
1809 W 27th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1809 W 27th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1809 W 27th St is pet friendly.
Does 1809 W 27th St offer parking?
No, 1809 W 27th St does not offer parking.
Does 1809 W 27th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1809 W 27th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1809 W 27th St have a pool?
No, 1809 W 27th St does not have a pool.
Does 1809 W 27th St have accessible units?
No, 1809 W 27th St does not have accessible units.
Does 1809 W 27th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1809 W 27th St does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Toscana Apartments
15736 Vanowen Street
Los Angeles, CA 91406
The Pinnacle Apartments
1860 N Fuller Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90046
Chapman Flats
756 South Broadway
Los Angeles, CA 90014
Clarington Court
3475 Clarington Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90034
NMS Northridge
9710 Zelzah Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91325
South Park by Windsor
939 S Hill St
Los Angeles, CA 90015
5119 Maplewood
5119 Maplewood Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90004
Altitude Apartments
5900 Center Dr
Los Angeles, CA 90045

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College