All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 1807 Silverlake Dr..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1807 Silverlake Dr.
Last updated May 29 2020 at 12:17 PM

1807 Silverlake Dr.

1807 Silver Lake Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Silver Lake
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1807 Silver Lake Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90026
Silver Lake

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
dogs allowed
1807 Silverlake Dr. Available 05/30/20 Gorgeous 3 bedroom 2 bath house in prime Silverlake location! - This 3 bed, 2 bath Spanish style home is located in the heart of Silver Lake just moments away from the reservoir, shops and all of the local restaurants you could want. Upstairs you'll have two bedrooms and one full bath while downstairs, you'll have one bedroom and bathroom for privacy. The master bedroom has french doors for plenty of natural light that open into the backyard and with his/hers closets. The downstairs bedroom is a great sized space with two windows and a large closet and living space that's perfect for an office, music studio, art space or a separate living space altogether. Other features include brand new windows, and a remodeled backyard. The front porch has amazing views of the hills and is great for dinner parties or get togethers. The kitchen has updated appliances and a private breakfast nook. Lastly there is also a two car garage with ample storage space.

Features:
-Although pictured, this unit is UN-furnished.
-2 car garage parking
-Washer/Dryer in unit
-Central AC/Heat

Broker License: 01924661

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5781341)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1807 Silverlake Dr. have any available units?
1807 Silverlake Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1807 Silverlake Dr. have?
Some of 1807 Silverlake Dr.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1807 Silverlake Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
1807 Silverlake Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1807 Silverlake Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1807 Silverlake Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 1807 Silverlake Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 1807 Silverlake Dr. offers parking.
Does 1807 Silverlake Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1807 Silverlake Dr. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1807 Silverlake Dr. have a pool?
No, 1807 Silverlake Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 1807 Silverlake Dr. have accessible units?
No, 1807 Silverlake Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 1807 Silverlake Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1807 Silverlake Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Broadcast Center Apartments
7660 Beverly Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90036
Roosevelt Lofts
727 W 7th St
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Clarendon Woodland Hills
22121 Clarendon St
Los Angeles, CA 91364
AXIS
1200 S Broadway
Los Angeles, CA 90015
NMS Warner Center
21021 Vanowen St
Los Angeles, CA 91303
Burbank Village Apartments
12244 Burbank Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91607
R3
4091 Redwood Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90066
816 S. Park View
816 South Park View Street
Los Angeles, CA 90057

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College