Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly parking garage dogs allowed

1807 Silverlake Dr. Available 05/30/20 Gorgeous 3 bedroom 2 bath house in prime Silverlake location! - This 3 bed, 2 bath Spanish style home is located in the heart of Silver Lake just moments away from the reservoir, shops and all of the local restaurants you could want. Upstairs you'll have two bedrooms and one full bath while downstairs, you'll have one bedroom and bathroom for privacy. The master bedroom has french doors for plenty of natural light that open into the backyard and with his/hers closets. The downstairs bedroom is a great sized space with two windows and a large closet and living space that's perfect for an office, music studio, art space or a separate living space altogether. Other features include brand new windows, and a remodeled backyard. The front porch has amazing views of the hills and is great for dinner parties or get togethers. The kitchen has updated appliances and a private breakfast nook. Lastly there is also a two car garage with ample storage space.



Features:

-Although pictured, this unit is UN-furnished.

-2 car garage parking

-Washer/Dryer in unit

-Central AC/Heat



Broker License: 01924661



No Dogs Allowed



