All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 18040 Rancho Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
18040 Rancho Street
Last updated December 1 2019 at 6:27 AM

18040 Rancho Street

18040 Rancho Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Encino
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

18040 Rancho Street, Los Angeles, CA 91316
Encino

Amenities

hardwood floors
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
Great opportunity South of Ventura Blvd!! Classic, sprawling Encino ranch house with three bedrooms (Plus Den/Office), two bathrooms on nearly half an acre of usable land. The huge, private lot includes a circle driveway, fruit trees, storage shed and room for toys. The house has had the carpets removed to expose the original HARDWOOD FLOORS (not pictured). Don't miss this opportunity to live in one of the Encino's most desirable locations at an incredible price! **Available Immediately**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18040 Rancho Street have any available units?
18040 Rancho Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 18040 Rancho Street currently offering any rent specials?
18040 Rancho Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18040 Rancho Street pet-friendly?
No, 18040 Rancho Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 18040 Rancho Street offer parking?
No, 18040 Rancho Street does not offer parking.
Does 18040 Rancho Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18040 Rancho Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18040 Rancho Street have a pool?
No, 18040 Rancho Street does not have a pool.
Does 18040 Rancho Street have accessible units?
No, 18040 Rancho Street does not have accessible units.
Does 18040 Rancho Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 18040 Rancho Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 18040 Rancho Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 18040 Rancho Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Eton Warner
6701 Eton Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91303
Club Riverside
12747 Riverside Drive
Los Angeles, CA 91607
AMLI Warner Center
21200 Kittridge St
Los Angeles, CA 91303
Sherman Circle
14645 Gault St
Los Angeles, CA 91405
The Mansfield at Miracle Mile
5100 Wilshire Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90036
The Pearl
687 South Hobart Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90005
R1
4151 Redwood Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90066
Studio Parc North
4225 Longridge Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91604

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College