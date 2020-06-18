18038 BLUE SAIL Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher parking hot tub fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking hot tub

Spectacular ocean views and tranquility await you at this one-of-a-kind mid-century modern home with a Cosmopolitan vibe. This home has been extensively and exquisitely reconstructed with high-end quality materials and finishes throughout. The Italian gourmet chef's kitchen flows elegantly to an open dining room and living area enjoying breathtaking views of the Pacific Ocean. Beautiful oak floors and abundant natural light throughout. Pocket sliding doors open to a beautiful outdoor living area with expansive views, grassy yard and spa. Spacious double master suites enjoy panoramic views and French-Technologic bio-climatic pergolas. Two additional en-suite bedrooms. Smart House inside and out, including an electronic facial recognition entry system. Fully furnished with exquisite taste and style. Minutes away from the luxury shopping and dining of Palisades Village and Santa Monica, close to surf breaks and hiking trails, this home truly has it all.