18038 BLUE SAIL Drive
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

18038 BLUE SAIL Drive

18038 Blue Sail Drive · No Longer Available
Location

18038 Blue Sail Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90272
Pacific Palisades

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
hot tub
Spectacular ocean views and tranquility await you at this one-of-a-kind mid-century modern home with a Cosmopolitan vibe. This home has been extensively and exquisitely reconstructed with high-end quality materials and finishes throughout. The Italian gourmet chef's kitchen flows elegantly to an open dining room and living area enjoying breathtaking views of the Pacific Ocean. Beautiful oak floors and abundant natural light throughout. Pocket sliding doors open to a beautiful outdoor living area with expansive views, grassy yard and spa. Spacious double master suites enjoy panoramic views and French-Technologic bio-climatic pergolas. Two additional en-suite bedrooms. Smart House inside and out, including an electronic facial recognition entry system. Fully furnished with exquisite taste and style. Minutes away from the luxury shopping and dining of Palisades Village and Santa Monica, close to surf breaks and hiking trails, this home truly has it all.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18038 BLUE SAIL Drive have any available units?
18038 BLUE SAIL Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 18038 BLUE SAIL Drive have?
Some of 18038 BLUE SAIL Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18038 BLUE SAIL Drive currently offering any rent specials?
18038 BLUE SAIL Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18038 BLUE SAIL Drive pet-friendly?
No, 18038 BLUE SAIL Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 18038 BLUE SAIL Drive offer parking?
Yes, 18038 BLUE SAIL Drive offers parking.
Does 18038 BLUE SAIL Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18038 BLUE SAIL Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18038 BLUE SAIL Drive have a pool?
No, 18038 BLUE SAIL Drive does not have a pool.
Does 18038 BLUE SAIL Drive have accessible units?
No, 18038 BLUE SAIL Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 18038 BLUE SAIL Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18038 BLUE SAIL Drive has units with dishwashers.

