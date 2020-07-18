All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 1803 BLUE HEIGHTS Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1803 BLUE HEIGHTS Drive
Last updated March 20 2019 at 12:06 AM

1803 BLUE HEIGHTS Drive

1803 N Blue Heights Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Bel Air-Beverly Crest
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1803 N Blue Heights Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90069
Bel Air-Beverly Crest

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
A Masterpiece! This chic Hollywood Hills architectural home is in pristine condition, & completely remodeled with a perfectly designed open floor plan. Smart home technology throughout, with a grand chef's kitchen including top-of-the-line appliances, custom made cabinets & a terrace that's perfect for morning tea, or an afternoon lunch. The kitchen and family room effortlessly flow out into a beautiful private pool area, complete with a spa. Inside, ascend a flight of stairs to which you'll find two bedroom suites, a spacious master with dual walk-in closets & large terrace connecting to the family room w/ fireplace. The perfect space to unwind and relax in complete privacy, enjoying the panoramic views of the city & ocean. This home is very low maintenance with indigenous drought tolerant landscaping, new drip irrigation system & LED lights. Oversized parking area with 2-car garage plus room for add'l cars on driveway. Perfect turnkey opportunity complete with the finest finishes.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1803 BLUE HEIGHTS Drive have any available units?
1803 BLUE HEIGHTS Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1803 BLUE HEIGHTS Drive have?
Some of 1803 BLUE HEIGHTS Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1803 BLUE HEIGHTS Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1803 BLUE HEIGHTS Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1803 BLUE HEIGHTS Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1803 BLUE HEIGHTS Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1803 BLUE HEIGHTS Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1803 BLUE HEIGHTS Drive offers parking.
Does 1803 BLUE HEIGHTS Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1803 BLUE HEIGHTS Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1803 BLUE HEIGHTS Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1803 BLUE HEIGHTS Drive has a pool.
Does 1803 BLUE HEIGHTS Drive have accessible units?
No, 1803 BLUE HEIGHTS Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1803 BLUE HEIGHTS Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1803 BLUE HEIGHTS Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avalon Encino
16350 Ventura Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91436
738 South Ogden Drive
738 South Ogden Drive
Los Angeles, CA 90036
Modera West LA
5901 Center Dr
Los Angeles, CA 90045
Casa Granada
550 S Barrington Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90049
4140 & 4136 Grandview Blvd
4136 Grand View Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90066
NoVa Townhomes
8761 De Soto Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91304
Eastown
6201 Hollywood Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Venice
2432 Penmar Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90291

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Los AngelesNorth HollywoodWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReyNorthridge
Sherman OaksHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College