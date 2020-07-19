18025 Tribune Street

Amenities

Great location- spacious house- open floor plan-picture perfect- High cathedral ceilings...In addition to all these, there are good schools around the subject property. During your visit please pay attention to the details and appreciate the quality , size, floor plan and the subject's proximity to retail stores,restaurants Granada Hills Charter High School and CSUN. All brand new kitchen appliances and a new HVAC unit is a bonus for the buyer. New interior and exterior paint, also new water resistant laminate flooring throughout..