Los Angeles, CA
18025 Tribune Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

18025 Tribune Street

18025 W Tribune St · No Longer Available
Location

18025 W Tribune St, Los Angeles, CA 91344
Granada Hills

Amenities

recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Great location- spacious house- open floor plan-picture perfect- High cathedral ceilings...In addition to all these, there are good schools around the subject property. During your visit please pay attention to the details and appreciate the quality , size, floor plan and the subject's proximity to retail stores,restaurants Granada Hills Charter High School and CSUN. All brand new kitchen appliances and a new HVAC unit is a bonus for the buyer. New interior and exterior paint, also new water resistant laminate flooring throughout..

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18025 Tribune Street have any available units?
18025 Tribune Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 18025 Tribune Street currently offering any rent specials?
18025 Tribune Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18025 Tribune Street pet-friendly?
No, 18025 Tribune Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 18025 Tribune Street offer parking?
No, 18025 Tribune Street does not offer parking.
Does 18025 Tribune Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18025 Tribune Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18025 Tribune Street have a pool?
No, 18025 Tribune Street does not have a pool.
Does 18025 Tribune Street have accessible units?
No, 18025 Tribune Street does not have accessible units.
Does 18025 Tribune Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 18025 Tribune Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 18025 Tribune Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 18025 Tribune Street has units with air conditioning.
