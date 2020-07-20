18 Westminster Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry oven recently renovated Property Amenities coffee bar cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

UNFURNISHED, 1 BEDROOM, 1 BATHROOM, AND A 1-CAR ENCLOSED GARAGE WITH CLICKER APARTMENT IN THE VENICE NEIGHBORHOOD IN VENICE, CALIFORNIA.



The apartment is fully remodeled and updated with new floors, new oven, new lighting fixtures, new plumbing, and new windows blinds. Inside, the apartment boasts hardwood floors all throughout with gas heating and a ceiling fan for climate control. The lovely kitchen consists of custom tiled countertops and backsplash, ready-to-use kitchen appliances, and stylish cabinets and drawers for storage. The bedroom is nice and cozy with ample closet storage space. A maximum of 2 pets is allowed on the property with a $500/pet deposit. For your laundry needs, shared coin-operated washer and dryer are provided.



With an excellent walk and bike scores, this location is rated as a walker and bikers paradise. It means that daily most errands do not require a car. They can easily be accomplished on foot or by bike-- thanks to the flat surface and excellent bike lanes. It is steps from the beach and an organic coffee shop.



Walk score: 95

Bike score: 94



Nearby parks:

Westminster Park, Venice Recreation Center and Kinney Plaza



Nearby Schools:

Broadway Elementary School - 0.99 miles, 8/10

Westside Global Awareness Magnet - 0.85 miles, 7/10

Animo Venice Charter High School - 0.85 miles, 4/10

Westminster Avenue Elementary School - 0.27 miles, 4/10



Bus lines:

1 Main St & Santa Monica Blvd/UCLA - 0.1 miles

1 Washington Blvd - 0.2 miles

33 Metro Local Line - 0.2 miles

733 Metro Rapid Line - 0.2 miles



(RLNE4696628)