Last updated April 12 2019 at 9:53 AM

18 Westminster Ave

18 Westminster Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

18 Westminster Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90291
Venice

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
coffee bar
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
UNFURNISHED, 1 BEDROOM, 1 BATHROOM, AND A 1-CAR ENCLOSED GARAGE WITH CLICKER APARTMENT IN THE VENICE NEIGHBORHOOD IN VENICE, CALIFORNIA.

The apartment is fully remodeled and updated with new floors, new oven, new lighting fixtures, new plumbing, and new windows blinds. Inside, the apartment boasts hardwood floors all throughout with gas heating and a ceiling fan for climate control. The lovely kitchen consists of custom tiled countertops and backsplash, ready-to-use kitchen appliances, and stylish cabinets and drawers for storage. The bedroom is nice and cozy with ample closet storage space. A maximum of 2 pets is allowed on the property with a $500/pet deposit. For your laundry needs, shared coin-operated washer and dryer are provided.

With an excellent walk and bike scores, this location is rated as a walker and bikers paradise. It means that daily most errands do not require a car. They can easily be accomplished on foot or by bike-- thanks to the flat surface and excellent bike lanes. It is steps from the beach and an organic coffee shop.

Walk score: 95
Bike score: 94

Nearby parks:
Westminster Park, Venice Recreation Center and Kinney Plaza

Nearby Schools:
Broadway Elementary School - 0.99 miles, 8/10
Westside Global Awareness Magnet - 0.85 miles, 7/10
Animo Venice Charter High School - 0.85 miles, 4/10
Westminster Avenue Elementary School - 0.27 miles, 4/10

Bus lines:
1 Main St & Santa Monica Blvd/UCLA - 0.1 miles
1 Washington Blvd - 0.2 miles
33 Metro Local Line - 0.2 miles
733 Metro Rapid Line - 0.2 miles

(RLNE4696628)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

