18 Breeze Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors parking recently renovated microwave internet access

Situated just 42 steps from the sand and the famous Venice Beach Boardwalk, this beautifully renovated modern apartment home is located in a desirable Venice Beach neighborhood adjacent to Marina del Rey and Santa Monica. Stylishly furnished, this 1 bedroom apartment includes the following services: All utilities, Cable tv, Wi-Fi, Parking and Weekly Housekeeping. This luxury apartment home is located on the first level in a 4 unit complex and has been completely updated. It features a fully renovated contemporary bathroom and kitchen, new double pane windows, wood flooring, insulation and has all the linens, home goods, and furniture you may need. Partial ocean views can be enjoyed from your living room window. The property offers 2 outdoor spaces from where you can enjoy your morning cup of coffee and paper or a glass of wine to unwind at the end of the day. Feel the ocean breeze from our rooftop patio and watch the sun set on the Pacific Ocean... you'll experience true beach living and will love the convenience of world-class dining and shopping just minutes from your door. We offer flexible lease terms.