Last updated June 10 2020 at 8:05 PM

18 Breeze Avenue

(310) 993-1987
Location

18 Breeze Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90291
Venice

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$3,780

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
Situated just 42 steps from the sand and the famous Venice Beach Boardwalk, this beautifully renovated modern apartment home is located in a desirable Venice Beach neighborhood adjacent to Marina del Rey and Santa Monica. Stylishly furnished, this 1 bedroom apartment includes the following services: All utilities, Cable tv, Wi-Fi, Parking and Weekly Housekeeping. This luxury apartment home is located on the first level in a 4 unit complex and has been completely updated. It features a fully renovated contemporary bathroom and kitchen, new double pane windows, wood flooring, insulation and has all the linens, home goods, and furniture you may need. Partial ocean views can be enjoyed from your living room window. The property offers 2 outdoor spaces from where you can enjoy your morning cup of coffee and paper or a glass of wine to unwind at the end of the day. Feel the ocean breeze from our rooftop patio and watch the sun set on the Pacific Ocean... you'll experience true beach living and will love the convenience of world-class dining and shopping just minutes from your door. We offer flexible lease terms.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18 Breeze Avenue have any available units?
18 Breeze Avenue has a unit available for $3,780 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 18 Breeze Avenue have?
Some of 18 Breeze Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18 Breeze Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
18 Breeze Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18 Breeze Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 18 Breeze Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 18 Breeze Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 18 Breeze Avenue does offer parking.
Does 18 Breeze Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18 Breeze Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18 Breeze Avenue have a pool?
No, 18 Breeze Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 18 Breeze Avenue have accessible units?
No, 18 Breeze Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 18 Breeze Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 18 Breeze Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
