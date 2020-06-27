All apartments in Los Angeles
17966 VALLEY VISTA

17966 Valley Vista Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

17966 Valley Vista Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 91316
Encino

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Three months-short term lease opportunity south of the boulevard in desirable Encino area. Additional month-to-month extension available. This recently remodeled home boasts 5 bedrooms and 5 baths, formal entry, dining room, a spacious kitchen and relaxing pool. One bedroom with ensuite bathroom is located on first floor with the remaining bedrooms upstairs, including a large master suite. Owners are looking for a short term lease tenant for this beautifully redesigned unfurnished home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17966 VALLEY VISTA have any available units?
17966 VALLEY VISTA doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 17966 VALLEY VISTA currently offering any rent specials?
17966 VALLEY VISTA is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17966 VALLEY VISTA pet-friendly?
No, 17966 VALLEY VISTA is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 17966 VALLEY VISTA offer parking?
Yes, 17966 VALLEY VISTA offers parking.
Does 17966 VALLEY VISTA have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17966 VALLEY VISTA does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17966 VALLEY VISTA have a pool?
Yes, 17966 VALLEY VISTA has a pool.
Does 17966 VALLEY VISTA have accessible units?
No, 17966 VALLEY VISTA does not have accessible units.
Does 17966 VALLEY VISTA have units with dishwashers?
No, 17966 VALLEY VISTA does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 17966 VALLEY VISTA have units with air conditioning?
No, 17966 VALLEY VISTA does not have units with air conditioning.
