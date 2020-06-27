17966 VALLEY VISTA

Amenities

parking recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool

Three months-short term lease opportunity south of the boulevard in desirable Encino area. Additional month-to-month extension available. This recently remodeled home boasts 5 bedrooms and 5 baths, formal entry, dining room, a spacious kitchen and relaxing pool. One bedroom with ensuite bathroom is located on first floor with the remaining bedrooms upstairs, including a large master suite. Owners are looking for a short term lease tenant for this beautifully redesigned unfurnished home.