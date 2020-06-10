All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated May 4 2019 at 10:44 AM

17960 W. Valerio St.

17960 Valerio Street · No Longer Available
Location

17960 Valerio Street, Los Angeles, CA 91335
Reseda

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
garage
new construction
BRAND NEW + AVAILABLE NOW! 2+2 w/RV parking! (17960 W. Valerio) - New construction! Single-story Reseda home available for immediate occupancy. Features include: 2BR + 2BA, open floorplan w/vaulted ceilings + recessed lighting; living room; kitchen w/stainless steel appliances (refrigerator, stove, double ovens + dishwasher) included + large center island for dining; master bedroom w/full bath; inside laundry area w/washer + dryer hook-ups; central air; wood flooring; this property is wheelchair accessible; offering 2 car garage + RV parking; backyard; gardener included; sorry, no pets allowed. For more info, or to view this property, please call us at 818-998-0597. All appointments must be scheduled through H&H and not a third-party website. Prospective tenants must confirm showings with our office prior to appointment. We cannot accept third-party applications - please submit on our website, www.hammondmanagement.com.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4796436)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17960 W. Valerio St. have any available units?
17960 W. Valerio St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 17960 W. Valerio St. have?
Some of 17960 W. Valerio St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17960 W. Valerio St. currently offering any rent specials?
17960 W. Valerio St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17960 W. Valerio St. pet-friendly?
No, 17960 W. Valerio St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 17960 W. Valerio St. offer parking?
Yes, 17960 W. Valerio St. offers parking.
Does 17960 W. Valerio St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17960 W. Valerio St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17960 W. Valerio St. have a pool?
No, 17960 W. Valerio St. does not have a pool.
Does 17960 W. Valerio St. have accessible units?
Yes, 17960 W. Valerio St. has accessible units.
Does 17960 W. Valerio St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17960 W. Valerio St. has units with dishwashers.
