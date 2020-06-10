17960 W. Valerio St.

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher new construction garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities accessible parking garage new construction

BRAND NEW + AVAILABLE NOW! 2+2 w/RV parking! (17960 W. Valerio) - New construction! Single-story Reseda home available for immediate occupancy. Features include: 2BR + 2BA, open floorplan w/vaulted ceilings + recessed lighting; living room; kitchen w/stainless steel appliances (refrigerator, stove, double ovens + dishwasher) included + large center island for dining; master bedroom w/full bath; inside laundry area w/washer + dryer hook-ups; central air; wood flooring; this property is wheelchair accessible; offering 2 car garage + RV parking; backyard; gardener included; sorry, no pets allowed. For more info, or to view this property, please call us at 818-998-0597. All appointments must be scheduled through H&H and not a third-party website. Prospective tenants must confirm showings with our office prior to appointment. We cannot accept third-party applications - please submit on our website, www.hammondmanagement.com.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4796436)