17857 Willard Street

ALL UTILITIES + internet included in price. Be the FIRST to enjoy this beautiful 2 bed 2 bath guesthouse with a private backyard. This home is a MUST SEE. Features brand new kitchen with lots of cabinets and new quartz counter tops, new stainless steel appliances, new laminate floors throughout, recess lights, new bathrooms, fresh paint throughout. Gated house with private side entrance and large backyard ideal for entertaining guests. Washer dryer hookups available. Located in a great neighborhood in Reseda. Close to transportation and shopping with 2 driveway parking spots and plenty of street parking. Small pet is welcome!