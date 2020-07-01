All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 17857 Willard Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
17857 Willard Street
Last updated January 26 2020 at 11:45 PM

17857 Willard Street

17857 Willard Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Reseda
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

17857 Willard Street, Los Angeles, CA 91335
Reseda

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
internet access
ALL UTILITIES + internet included in price. Be the FIRST to enjoy this beautiful 2 bed 2 bath guesthouse with a private backyard. This home is a MUST SEE. Features brand new kitchen with lots of cabinets and new quartz counter tops, new stainless steel appliances, new laminate floors throughout, recess lights, new bathrooms, fresh paint throughout. Gated house with private side entrance and large backyard ideal for entertaining guests. Washer dryer hookups available. Located in a great neighborhood in Reseda. Close to transportation and shopping with 2 driveway parking spots and plenty of street parking. Small pet is welcome!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17857 Willard Street have any available units?
17857 Willard Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 17857 Willard Street have?
Some of 17857 Willard Street's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17857 Willard Street currently offering any rent specials?
17857 Willard Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17857 Willard Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 17857 Willard Street is pet friendly.
Does 17857 Willard Street offer parking?
Yes, 17857 Willard Street offers parking.
Does 17857 Willard Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17857 Willard Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17857 Willard Street have a pool?
No, 17857 Willard Street does not have a pool.
Does 17857 Willard Street have accessible units?
No, 17857 Willard Street does not have accessible units.
Does 17857 Willard Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 17857 Willard Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

339 S. Ardmore
339 S Ardmore Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90020
Hampshire Place
501 S New Hampshire Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90020
Pegasus
612 S Flower St
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Symmetry
19535 West Nordhoff St
Los Angeles, CA 91324
Cobalt
10601 Washington Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90232
Encino Garden
17730-40 Burbank Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91316
4250 Coldwater Canyon Apartments
4250 Coldwater Canyon Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91604
Silverlake Towers
3408 West Sunset Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90026

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College