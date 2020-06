Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

SPACIOUS TWO BEDROOM CONDO! - This competitively priced two bedroom, one and a half bath, condo features wood laminate flooring, fireplace in a generously sized living room, wet bar, 2-car garage and lots of storage space! Located in a quiet neighborhood with refrigerator, stove, microwave, oven, dishwasher and washer/dryer all included! Also has balcony, central air, central heat and good size kitchen! Do not miss!



(RLNE4701531)