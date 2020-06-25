All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated August 29 2019 at 7:21 AM

17837 Sherman Way

17837 Sherman Way · No Longer Available
Location

17837 Sherman Way, Los Angeles, CA 91335
Reseda

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
gated property 2 covernew privet parking inside the gated area
washer and dryer in comon area hard wood floor remodeled kitchen

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17837 Sherman Way have any available units?
17837 Sherman Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 17837 Sherman Way have?
Some of 17837 Sherman Way's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17837 Sherman Way currently offering any rent specials?
17837 Sherman Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17837 Sherman Way pet-friendly?
No, 17837 Sherman Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 17837 Sherman Way offer parking?
Yes, 17837 Sherman Way offers parking.
Does 17837 Sherman Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17837 Sherman Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17837 Sherman Way have a pool?
No, 17837 Sherman Way does not have a pool.
Does 17837 Sherman Way have accessible units?
No, 17837 Sherman Way does not have accessible units.
Does 17837 Sherman Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17837 Sherman Way has units with dishwashers.

