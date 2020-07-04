All apartments in Los Angeles
17830 Killion Street

17830 Killion Street · No Longer Available
Location

17830 Killion Street, Los Angeles, CA 91316
Encino

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
pool
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
pool
garage
Fresh and clean tri-level townhouse in prime ENCINO location. Walk to houses of worship, coffee shops and entertainment. Interior highlights include fresh paint, hardwood floors and vaulted ceilings. The main level is a voluminous living room with egress to a private outdoor area. On the second level you will find a formal dining room, crisp white eat-in kitchen & powder room. Upstairs find 3 generously sized bedrooms including a master w/vaulted ceilings, balcony, plenty of storage and an ensuite bath. Attached direct access garage and community pool round out this adorable offering.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17830 Killion Street have any available units?
17830 Killion Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 17830 Killion Street have?
Some of 17830 Killion Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17830 Killion Street currently offering any rent specials?
17830 Killion Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17830 Killion Street pet-friendly?
No, 17830 Killion Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 17830 Killion Street offer parking?
Yes, 17830 Killion Street offers parking.
Does 17830 Killion Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17830 Killion Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17830 Killion Street have a pool?
Yes, 17830 Killion Street has a pool.
Does 17830 Killion Street have accessible units?
No, 17830 Killion Street does not have accessible units.
Does 17830 Killion Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 17830 Killion Street does not have units with dishwashers.

