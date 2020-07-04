17830 Killion Street

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garage pool coffee bar

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities coffee bar parking pool garage

Fresh and clean tri-level townhouse in prime ENCINO location. Walk to houses of worship, coffee shops and entertainment. Interior highlights include fresh paint, hardwood floors and vaulted ceilings. The main level is a voluminous living room with egress to a private outdoor area. On the second level you will find a formal dining room, crisp white eat-in kitchen & powder room. Upstairs find 3 generously sized bedrooms including a master w/vaulted ceilings, balcony, plenty of storage and an ensuite bath. Attached direct access garage and community pool round out this adorable offering.