17817 West th Street

University Village, Chicagos award winning, premier community is the setting for this CHBO Certified two-bedroom, two and a half bath three level townhome. This home is located in one of the cities most central and desirable spots, brimming with art deco style and ready to spoil you during your time in the Windy City.



You may not know it yet, but Chicago is your kind of town. Thirteen blocks of the Magnificent Mile wow you with architectural magnificence, endless retail, and cuisines. Go back in time to old time carnival at the whimsical Navy Pier. The Art Institute of Chicago is a world-class museum that inspires millions, next to the futuristic oasis of Millennium Park. NFL fans will cheer that the Bears Soldier Field is five minutes away, as is the Adler Planetarium. The United Center, home to Michael Jordans Bulls, is less than ten minutes from this fabulous townhome. In fact, all of these iconic Chicago (and American) destinations are ten minutes away, more or less. Just south, Chicagos Chinatown is a lively business district with great Chinese restaurants, museums, and art exhibitions celebrating Chinese culture. Here in the beating heart of Chicago, you will lack for nothing, including having a great time when youre not working.



Speaking of working, Chicago is home to more than 400 major corporate headquarters, including 31 Fortune 500 companies; it is ranked the #2 North American City for international headquarters. Many of these companies are headquartered in the citys downtown and near town areas; companies like Baird & Warner, ABT Electronics, Rush-Copley Medical Center, Coyote Logistics, Cancer Treatment Centers of America, JLL, Sidley Austin, Lou Malnatis Pizzeria, Discover Financial Services, Archer Daniels Midland, Boeing, Walgreens Co., United Continental Holdings, and Sears Holdings Corp. The campuses of the University of Illinois and Depaul are also close. Its five minutes from the heart of Chicagos medical district and the Universit