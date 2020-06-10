All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

17809 Halsted St. #207

17809 Halsted Street · (818) 998-0597
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

17809 Halsted Street, Los Angeles, CA 91325
Northridge

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 17809 Halsted St. #207 · Avail. now

$2,195

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 990 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
hot tub
MOVE-IN READY! 2+2 w/parking, pool + spa, gym + more! (17809 Halsted) - Upper level Northridge condo available FOR LEASE and MOVE-IN READY! Features include: 2BR + 2BA floorplan w/almost 1000 SQF; living room w/fireplace + balcony; formal dining area; kitchen w/new granite countertops + appliances included (refrigerator, new stove/oven, dishwasher + new microwave); inside laundry w/stacked washer + dryer provided; master bedroom with full bath; central heat + air; ceramic tile + new hardwood floors; community offers a gym, pool + spa; unit comes w/2 tandem parking spaces; water + trash included in rent; 1 small pet considered w/additional deposit. For more info, or to view this property, please call us at 818-998-0597. All appointments must be scheduled through H&H and not a third-party website. Prospective tenants must confirm showings with our office prior to appointment. We cannot accept third-party applications - please submit on our website, www.hammondmanagement.com. Please review posted rules for entry - https://www.dropbox.com/preview/H%26H%20Office/Covid-19/CAR%20Forms/CAR%20PRE%20-%20Posted%20Rules%20for%20Entry.pdf?role=personal

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5736454)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17809 Halsted St. #207 have any available units?
17809 Halsted St. #207 has a unit available for $2,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 17809 Halsted St. #207 have?
Some of 17809 Halsted St. #207's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17809 Halsted St. #207 currently offering any rent specials?
17809 Halsted St. #207 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17809 Halsted St. #207 pet-friendly?
No, 17809 Halsted St. #207 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 17809 Halsted St. #207 offer parking?
Yes, 17809 Halsted St. #207 does offer parking.
Does 17809 Halsted St. #207 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17809 Halsted St. #207 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17809 Halsted St. #207 have a pool?
Yes, 17809 Halsted St. #207 has a pool.
Does 17809 Halsted St. #207 have accessible units?
No, 17809 Halsted St. #207 does not have accessible units.
Does 17809 Halsted St. #207 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17809 Halsted St. #207 has units with dishwashers.
