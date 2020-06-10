17809 Halsted St. #207

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking pool hot tub

MOVE-IN READY! 2+2 w/parking, pool + spa, gym + more! (17809 Halsted) - Upper level Northridge condo available FOR LEASE and MOVE-IN READY! Features include: 2BR + 2BA floorplan w/almost 1000 SQF; living room w/fireplace + balcony; formal dining area; kitchen w/new granite countertops + appliances included (refrigerator, new stove/oven, dishwasher + new microwave); inside laundry w/stacked washer + dryer provided; master bedroom with full bath; central heat + air; ceramic tile + new hardwood floors; community offers a gym, pool + spa; unit comes w/2 tandem parking spaces; water + trash included in rent; 1 small pet considered w/additional deposit. For more info, or to view this property, please call us at 818-998-0597. All appointments must be scheduled through H&H and not a third-party website. Prospective tenants must confirm showings with our office prior to appointment. We cannot accept third-party applications - please submit on our website, www.hammondmanagement.com. Please review posted rules for entry - https://www.dropbox.com/preview/H%26H%20Office/Covid-19/CAR%20Forms/CAR%20PRE%20-%20Posted%20Rules%20for%20Entry.pdf?role=personal



No Pets Allowed



