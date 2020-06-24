All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:58 PM

1775 SUMMITRIDGE Drive

1775 Summitridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1775 Summitridge Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90210
Bel Air-Beverly Crest

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
sauna
Nestled on 2 acres at the top of a mountain in Beverly Hills, this fully furnished, gracious home provides a tranquil, peaceful and private setting with convenient access. Although only 2 miles from Sunset Blvd, guest will enjoy privacy and the beauty of a natural & rustic environment, surrounded by mature trees and protected from the noise and pace of the city. Features 7 bedrooms, 8 baths plus in-door and out-door public areas, 300 degree view of Downtown Los Angeles to the Ocean, beautiful pool, large rooms for entertaining, meticulously furnished, plus a private apartment w/ separate kitchen. This impressive home is currently being operated as a licensed 12 bed rehabilitation center.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 6 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1775 SUMMITRIDGE Drive have any available units?
1775 SUMMITRIDGE Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1775 SUMMITRIDGE Drive have?
Some of 1775 SUMMITRIDGE Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1775 SUMMITRIDGE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1775 SUMMITRIDGE Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1775 SUMMITRIDGE Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1775 SUMMITRIDGE Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1775 SUMMITRIDGE Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1775 SUMMITRIDGE Drive offers parking.
Does 1775 SUMMITRIDGE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1775 SUMMITRIDGE Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1775 SUMMITRIDGE Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1775 SUMMITRIDGE Drive has a pool.
Does 1775 SUMMITRIDGE Drive have accessible units?
No, 1775 SUMMITRIDGE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1775 SUMMITRIDGE Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1775 SUMMITRIDGE Drive has units with dishwashers.
