1775 SUMMITRIDGE Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking pool fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill sauna

Nestled on 2 acres at the top of a mountain in Beverly Hills, this fully furnished, gracious home provides a tranquil, peaceful and private setting with convenient access. Although only 2 miles from Sunset Blvd, guest will enjoy privacy and the beauty of a natural & rustic environment, surrounded by mature trees and protected from the noise and pace of the city. Features 7 bedrooms, 8 baths plus in-door and out-door public areas, 300 degree view of Downtown Los Angeles to the Ocean, beautiful pool, large rooms for entertaining, meticulously furnished, plus a private apartment w/ separate kitchen. This impressive home is currently being operated as a licensed 12 bed rehabilitation center.