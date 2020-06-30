All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 17726 Kinzie Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
17726 Kinzie Street
Last updated May 9 2020 at 10:39 AM

17726 Kinzie Street

17726 Kinzie Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Northridge
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

17726 Kinzie Street, Los Angeles, CA 91325
Northridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
hot tub
Amazing Townhome in Gated Community - Property Id: 62437

Beautiful 3 BR 2 1/2 Bath Townhome in Secure, Gated Community. Walking distance to CSUN, Northridge Academy, and all the Valley has to offer.

Attached 2-car garage, and plenty of guest spots. Beautiful skylight living room, massage tub in Master Bedroom, and new fixtures throughout.

Available December 1. Credit check, references and 1 month security deposit required.

Please TEXT Shelly at 818-419-4227 to arrange showing.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/62437
Property Id 62437

(RLNE5727033)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17726 Kinzie Street have any available units?
17726 Kinzie Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 17726 Kinzie Street have?
Some of 17726 Kinzie Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17726 Kinzie Street currently offering any rent specials?
17726 Kinzie Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17726 Kinzie Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 17726 Kinzie Street is pet friendly.
Does 17726 Kinzie Street offer parking?
Yes, 17726 Kinzie Street offers parking.
Does 17726 Kinzie Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17726 Kinzie Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17726 Kinzie Street have a pool?
No, 17726 Kinzie Street does not have a pool.
Does 17726 Kinzie Street have accessible units?
No, 17726 Kinzie Street does not have accessible units.
Does 17726 Kinzie Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17726 Kinzie Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Westside on Bundy
1661 S Bundy Dr
Los Angeles, CA 90025
Tilden II
5008 Tilden Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91423
Mysuite at 1759
1761 Beloit Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90025
The Cleo
345 S Alexandria Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90020
888 at Grand Hope Park
888 South Hope Street
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Azure The Residences
11900 Courtleigh Drive
Los Angeles, CA 90066
Delta
1616 Delta Street
Los Angeles, CA 90026
APEX. The One.
900 S Figueroa St
Los Angeles, CA 90015

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College