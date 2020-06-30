17726 Kinzie Street

Amenities
Amazing Townhome in Gated Community - Property Id: 62437
Beautiful 3 BR 2 1/2 Bath Townhome in Secure, Gated Community. Walking distance to CSUN, Northridge Academy, and all the Valley has to offer.
Attached 2-car garage, and plenty of guest spots. Beautiful skylight living room, massage tub in Master Bedroom, and new fixtures throughout.
Available December 1. Credit check, references and 1 month security deposit required.
Please TEXT Shelly at 818-419-4227 to arrange showing.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/62437
