Last updated March 3 2020 at 6:22 AM

17716 Martha Street

17716 Martha Street · No Longer Available
Location

17716 Martha Street, Los Angeles, CA 91316
Encino

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
parking
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Charming Encino Home! Features include two spacious bedrooms and one full bath room. Hard wood and tile floors. Smooth ceilings. Dual pane windows. Spacious living room. Separate dining room. Updated kitchen with granite counters, contemporary cabinets. Laundry room located just off of the kitchen. Immaculately landscaped front yard. Charming covered front porch. Small patio area in back. Uncovered parking in driveway - room to tandem park two small cars. Small patio area and storage in back. Lot is shared with an accessory dwelling unit in back that is currently rented. Gardener and water included. Prime Encino location!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17716 Martha Street have any available units?
17716 Martha Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 17716 Martha Street have?
Some of 17716 Martha Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17716 Martha Street currently offering any rent specials?
17716 Martha Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17716 Martha Street pet-friendly?
No, 17716 Martha Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 17716 Martha Street offer parking?
Yes, 17716 Martha Street offers parking.
Does 17716 Martha Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17716 Martha Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17716 Martha Street have a pool?
No, 17716 Martha Street does not have a pool.
Does 17716 Martha Street have accessible units?
No, 17716 Martha Street does not have accessible units.
Does 17716 Martha Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 17716 Martha Street does not have units with dishwashers.

