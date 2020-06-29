17716 Martha Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters oven patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Charming Encino Home! Features include two spacious bedrooms and one full bath room. Hard wood and tile floors. Smooth ceilings. Dual pane windows. Spacious living room. Separate dining room. Updated kitchen with granite counters, contemporary cabinets. Laundry room located just off of the kitchen. Immaculately landscaped front yard. Charming covered front porch. Small patio area in back. Uncovered parking in driveway - room to tandem park two small cars. Small patio area and storage in back. Lot is shared with an accessory dwelling unit in back that is currently rented. Gardener and water included. Prime Encino location!