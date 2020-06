Amenities

hardwood floors garage extra storage

Located on one of the best tree lined streets in Encino Park. Property is centrally located and close to everything; great and eclectic shops, restaurants, Walking distance to Trader Joe's and Post Office. Seconds from the 101 and Minutes away from 405 freeways yet far enough away to not be noticed. Hardwood floors in most rooms. Spanish pavers in the kitchen. Extra-large private enclosed back yard with enclosed side yard for additional storage. One car garage. Property is in Move in Condition