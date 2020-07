Amenities

garage walk in closets air conditioning tennis court hot tub fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage hot tub sauna tennis court

Located in a quiet and private guard gated community, this spacious 6 bed, 6 bath home is available for lease. Situated on over 2 acres it comes with a lighted tennis court, hot sauna, and 3 car garage. The enormous master suite has a fireplace, 2 large walk-in closets, and a spacious master bath with spa-like tub. Moments from several great schools (Waldorf, Calvary, Marquez, Pali High, Paul Revere...), popular hiking trails, and downtown Palisades. 16 month+ lease



(RLNE5407080)