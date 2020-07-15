All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 17604 Haynes Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
17604 Haynes Street
Last updated February 20 2020 at 8:06 AM

17604 Haynes Street

17604 Haynes Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Lake Balboa
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

17604 Haynes Street, Los Angeles, CA 91406
Lake Balboa

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Lake Balboa, Encino adjacent fabulous rental house is now available. This fully remodeled home features a 20x20, detached garage that has been converted into a luxury living space that includes a full kitchenette, standing shower and vanity. The main house is 4 bedroom and 2 bathrooms and boast 1581 Square feet. The remodeled kitchen has stainless steel appliances, plenty of cabinet and counter top space. There is a side by side washer/dryer which is included. Wood-like flooring through the living room and bedrooms, as well as recess lighting. The spacious backyard includes a built in BBQ, with high end finishes, fridge and a sink. The property is centrally located and a quick drive to the 405 and 101 freeways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17604 Haynes Street have any available units?
17604 Haynes Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 17604 Haynes Street have?
Some of 17604 Haynes Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17604 Haynes Street currently offering any rent specials?
17604 Haynes Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17604 Haynes Street pet-friendly?
No, 17604 Haynes Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 17604 Haynes Street offer parking?
Yes, 17604 Haynes Street offers parking.
Does 17604 Haynes Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17604 Haynes Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17604 Haynes Street have a pool?
No, 17604 Haynes Street does not have a pool.
Does 17604 Haynes Street have accessible units?
No, 17604 Haynes Street does not have accessible units.
Does 17604 Haynes Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17604 Haynes Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Summit At Warner Center
22219 Summit Vue Ln
Los Angeles, CA 91367
The Vermont
3150 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90010
AVA North Hollywood
5077 Lankershim Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91601
Weddington Apartments
15370 Weddington St
Los Angeles, CA 91411
The Mansfield at Miracle Mile
5100 Wilshire Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90036
NMS 1759
1759 Beloit Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90025
5217 Virginia Avenue
5217 Virginia Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90029
Alister Sherman Oaks
4440 Sepulveda Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91403

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College