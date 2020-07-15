17604 Haynes Street

Amenities
Lake Balboa, Encino adjacent fabulous rental house is now available. This fully remodeled home features a 20x20, detached garage that has been converted into a luxury living space that includes a full kitchenette, standing shower and vanity. The main house is 4 bedroom and 2 bathrooms and boast 1581 Square feet. The remodeled kitchen has stainless steel appliances, plenty of cabinet and counter top space. There is a side by side washer/dryer which is included. Wood-like flooring through the living room and bedrooms, as well as recess lighting. The spacious backyard includes a built in BBQ, with high end finishes, fridge and a sink. The property is centrally located and a quick drive to the 405 and 101 freeways.